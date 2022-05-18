St. Helena Prep Report: League title for baseball, playoff bye for softball

While the St. Helena High baseball team secured the North Central League I title outright by sweeping Fort Bragg in a doubleheader Friday on the Mendocino coast, the Saints’ softball team lost a single game at Fort Bragg to finish second behind the Timberwolves.

But when the North Coast Section playoff brackets were released at cifncs.org on Sunday, the softball team received the No. 2 seed and first-round bye in Division 4 while the baseball team was seeded sixth and was to host No. 11 Fortuna in the first round on Wednesday. The result was not available at press time.

The softball team found out Tuesday it will host No. 7 seed South Fork (10-12) in a quarterfinal at 7 p.m. Saturday. The Cubs advanced with a 15-5 win over No. 10 Redwood Christian of San Lorenzo in Miranda on Tuesday night.

The St. Helena baseball team won 8-6 in the opener at Fort Bragg. Jasper Henry pitched the first five innings and allowed 5 earned runs on 6 hits – including 2 home runs – and 4 walks with 3 strikeouts. Spencer Nelson threw the last two innings for the save, allowing an unearned run on zero hits, 1 walk and 2 strikeouts.

Miles Harvey (2 for 4, RBI, run scored) and Henry (2 for 5, stolen base, 2 runs scored) led the Saints’ 12-hit attack. Also contributing were Will Meyer (1 for 3, 2 RBIs, walk, run scored), Orlando Segura (1 for 4, double, 2 RBIs), Harrison Ronayne (1 for 3, RBI, hit by pitch), Thomas Herdell (1 for 3, walk), Justice Penterman (1 for 3, stolen base, run scored), Spencer Printz (1 for 3, 2 stolen bases, 2 runs scored), Christian Meineke (1 for 1) and Wynton Meyer (run scored).

The Saints rolled 11-4 in the nightcap, getting out-hit 10-8 but capitalizing on three Timberwolves errors while playing flawless defense. They finished 13-1 in the NCL I. Middletown was second at 12-2.

Printz pitched the first five frames and gave up nine hits – including a home run – and 4 earned runs on 4 walks, a hit batter and 5 strikeouts. Micah Marquez threw two shutout relief innings, yielding 1 hit and striking out 2.

Printz also led St. Helena at the plate, going 3 for 3 with a double, hit by pitch, two stolen bases, and 3 runs scored. Ronayne was 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs and a run scored, and Herdell 1 for 3 with 2 RBIs, a walk, stolen base and run scored. Also contributing were Harvey (1 for 3, RBI, hit by pitch, run scored), Henry (1 for 4, hit by pitch, stolen base, 2 runs scored), Orlando Segura (hit by pitch, 2 runs scored) and Will Meyer (hit by pitch, run scored).

St. Helena (16-7, 13-1 NCL I) had to win only one game at Fort Bragg to clinch the league title thanks to a thrilling eight-inning, 4-3 home win on May 11 over rival and runner-up Middletown.

Behind starting pitcher Luke Hoogendoorn, the Mustangs (13-11, 12-2 NCL I) led 3-0 going into the bottom of the seventh. But Segura (2 for 4) singled in one run before Henry (1 for 4, 2 RBIs), with two outs, singled in the tying runs to force an extra inning. After reliever Marquez pitched 1 2/3 innings, stranding a Middletown runner at third in the top of the eighth, Segura singled in the winning run with two outs in the bottom half to make Marquez the winner.

St. Helena, which out-hit the Mustangs 9-6, also got hits from Herdell (2 for 3), Will Meyer (1 for 4, run scored), Harvey (1 for 3, walk, run scored), Josh Johnson (1 for 3, RBI) and Marquez (1 for 3).

Prints pitched the first 3 2/3 innings, allowing 3 unearned runs on 2 hits and 1 walk. Henry pitched 2 2/3 frames of shutout middle relief, scattering 4 hits and 1 walk.

“I’m speechless right now,” Saints head coach Joe Herdell said. “The boys came to play. Didn’t look like we had our stuff the first seven innings of the game, but our pitchers did exactly what they needed to do. They kept us in the game the entire time. We used three of our best guys. I think we had only three hits in the first seven innings. Then the guys decided to play the ball they know how to play.

We’ve been working for this. It was an entirely huge game. Gotta hand it to Middletown. We didn’t see Hoogendoorn pitch the first time we played against them. That was one of our worst games of the year, and the start of this one was looking like, here we go again. We’ve got eight seniors who are the core of this team. All of them played with heart all season long and it’s amounted to this.”

Meanwhile, the Saints’ softball team, needing a win to share the NCL I title with Fort Bragg, fell 4-3. St. Helena out-hit the Timberwolves 7-3 but committed 3 errors to the hosts’ 1 and dropped the tight pitchers’ duel.

Aribella Farrell pitched a three-hitter for St. Helena, allowing four unearned runs on 12 strikeouts and 2 walks. Fellow junior Cassiti Baroni of Fort Bragg allowed 2 earned runs on 7 hits, 10 strikeouts, 1 walk and a hit batter. The Saints trailed 2-1 after one inning, tied it 2-2 in the third, gave up 2 runs in the fourth, and pulled within 4-3 in the fifth.

Farrell (2 for 2, 2 RBIs, hit by pitch, stolen base) and Tahlia Smith (2 for 4, triple, 2 stolen bases, 2 run scored) led the Saints at the plate. Also chipping in were Sofia Cupp (1 for 4, run scored), Linnea Cupp (1 for 3, RBI), Alexandra Hill (1 for 3) and Blythe Brakesman (stolen base).

The Saints didn’t play a scheduled second game against Fort Bragg, though it wouldn’t have changed the outcome in the standings. But they gave themselves a chance at the title by beating Middletown 10-0 in a five-inning, mercy rule-shortened home contest on May 11. Farrell and Smith combined to pitch a two-hitter with 14 strikeouts and also had six of the Saints’ 11 hits.

Farrell was 4 for 4 with a double, 4 RBIs and 2 runs scored, Smith 2 for 2 with a hit by pitch, 4 stolen bases and 4 runs scored. Also contributing were Skylar Fruetal (2 for 3, 2 RBIs, hit by pitch, 2 runs scored), Alexa Lund (1 for 1, 2 RBIs), Blythe Brakesman (1 for 3, run scored), Sofia Cupp (walk, stolen base, run scored) and seniors Alexandra Hill (1 for 3, 2 RBIs) and Andrea Tobon (2 walks), who were honored before the game.

The Saints scored twice in each of the first two innings, four runs in the fourth, and two in the fifth.

“I thought it was one of our better games putting the barrel on the ball. We hit some balls right at people and weren’t rewarded with hits, but I thought our swings were really consistent today,” St. Helena head coach Brandon Farrell said. “Ari and Tahlia were outstanding, and I’m really happy for the seniors, Alexandra and Andrea, who have had a great season.”

Track and Field

In Saturday's NCS Class A Championships at Montgomery High in Santa Rosa, several St. Helena athletes earned the top-three finishes required to advance to this Saturday's NCS Meet of Champions at Dublin High,

The boys finished fourth and the girls sixth in team scoring.

The girls 4x100 relay team of Eva Bowen, Lily Desmond, Eva Williams and Mia Hernandez broke the school record with a second-place time of 50.82 seconds.

Hernandez also advanced in the 100 meters, where she placed third in a school-record 12.81 seconds. Bowen also advanced with a second-place time of 61.47 seconds.

Senior Charlie Carpy advanced in two events for the boys, placing second in the 110 hurdles in a personal-record 16.44 seconds, and with Clayton Crean, Keaton Smith and Sam Raunegger in the 4x100 relay with a time of 44.84.

Dave Mosher contributed to this story.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.