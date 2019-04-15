Harper McClain continues to impress in her young prep career.
The sophomore improved on her 3200-meter time at the Granada Distance and Sprint Festival at Granada High School in Livermore over the weekend, winning the two-mile race in 10 minutes, 49.09 seconds out of a field of 73 other runners. She finished eight seconds ahead of the second-place finisher and over 20 seconds ahead of the third-place finisher. Her time also improves on the school record she set at her first meet several weeks ago.
Aside from McClain, the three other Saints in attendance all set personal records.
For the girls, freshman Aliyah Flamson and sophomore Jade Schlatter each PRed in the 3200, finishing with times of 12:49.59 and 12:52.47, respectively.
For the boys, junior Jordan Reilly PRed in the 3200 in 10:31.27.
Standout Saints at Middletown
The Saints competed at a Coastal Mountain Conference meet against St. Vincent, Clear Lake, Lower Lake, Rincon Valley Christian, Technology, Kelseyville, Middletown and Calistoga in Middletown last Wednesday.
Here’s how the Saints performed:
Boys
The Saints had four of the five top finishes in the 100, with junior Ryan Searl leading the pack with an 11.24, the top time of the meet. Searl also finished second in the long jump at 17-feet, 9-inches.
Junior Cody DiTomaso and senior Christian Iano also both sets PRs with times of 11.43 and 11.68, respectively, in the event.
DiTomaso also ran the fastest 200 at the meet, finishing in 23.7
The Saints 4x100 team also claimed victory, winning with a time of 46.2. Their 4x400 A team followed suit, recording the top time of 3:51.1.
In the shot put, Quinn Randall-Darter set a PR with a toss of 37-feet, 1-inch, the second-best throw of the meet.
Girls
McClain broke another school record at this meet, this time in the 800. She finished the race in 2:29.27, just .13 seconds behind Grace Southern of Middletown who won the race. McClain now owns the 800, 1600 and 3200 records for a girl at St. Helena.
McClain also claimed victory in the 1600 with a time of 5:16.5, almost 40 seconds ahead of the second-place finisher.
Junior Ellie Blakeley, who also set a school record this year in the 200 when she ran it in 26.3 back on March 26, finished second in the race last Wednesday with a time of 28.11. Blakeley also set a PR in winning the high jump with a mark of 4’4.
In the 400, senior Citlali Garcia set a PR with a 1:03.6, as did freshman Katie Heffernan, who finished the race in 1:08.6 The duo finished 2-3 in the event.
In the 300 hurdles, Andrea Hernandez set a PR with a second-place finish of 58.0, and a set a PR by winning the long jump at 14’6.
Coed tennis
St. Helena 4 , Middletown 1
The Saints locked down another CMC victory, defeating the Mustangs on Tuesday in a home match.
In singles, No. 1 Kellen Maher fell 2-6, 1-6 to Solomon Malicay but the other Saints backed him up. No. 2 singles player Holland Smith beat Ale Diaz 6-1, 6-0 and No. 3 Lisa Butala beat Haylee Sust 7-5, 6-3.
In doubles, No. 1 duo of Antoine Parr and Alex Sklan beat Paige Astley and Emily Santiago 6-0, 6-0 and the no. 2 pair of George Conwell and Ivan Rodriguez beat Danielle Ferrari and Stacy Tablit 6-0, 6-0.
St. Helena 5, Cloverdale 0
The Saints remained unbeaten on the courts with another 5-0 sweep, this one over Cloverdale on Friday.
In singles, No. 1 Kellen Maher swept Javier Hernandez 6-1, 6-2, No. 2 Holland Smith swept Arizbeth Gomzez 6-1, 6-0 and No. 3 Elliot Dunham swept Alex Visconti 6-0, 6-1.
In doubles, No. 1 pair Antoine Parr and Alex Sklan beat Grace Messenger and Ivan Quezada 6-0, 6-2 and No. 2 pair George Conwell and Ivan Rodriguez beat Alexis Leyva/ Jimmy Pope 6-2, 6-3.
Varsity Softball
Kelseyville 13, St. Helena 11
The Saints held a 7-1 lead going into the fifth inning but Kelseyville scored 12 runs over the final three innings, including eight in the bottom of the seventh, to defeat St. Helena in game one of Tuesday's doubleheader in Kelseyville.
Kelseyville 14, St. Helena 2 (4 inn., doubleheader)
Game two lasted just four innings as the Knights jumped out to an early lead and never looked back.
Individual stats for St. Helena (6-8, 2-4 NCL I) were not available from either game.
St. Helena 14, Willits 7
The Saints broke a 6-6 tie in the sixth inning and went on to double up the Wolverines at Willits on Friday.
St. Helena trailed 4-1 early but scored six runs in the fourth inning. Willits (3-6, 1-5 NCL I) responded with two runs in the bottom half of the inning to even things at 6-6.
The Saints then scored four runs in the sixth and added three more in the seventh to turn a close game into a lopsided affair.
Sophomore Carter Dahline pitched all seven innings, allowing nine hits and three earned runs while striking out five and walking three. She was also 4-for-5 at the plate with two doubles and two runs scored.
Gabriella Vega-Zepeda was also 4-for-5 with an RBI and three runs scored, Cecilia Columb was 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and three runs scored, Alexandra Hill was 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored, Holly Staid was 2-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored and Marylu Avina was 1-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored.
JV Baseball
Kelseyville 10, St. Helena 9
A late rally came up just short for the Saints as their three-game winning streak was snapped on Tuesday against the Knights.
Kelseyville scored seven runs in the fourth inning to take an 8-5 lead and then extended it to 10-5 in the sixth. The Saints (7-8) responded with three runs in their bottom half of the sixth before making it 10-9 in the seventh. They had the tying run on third but a leaping catch from Kelseyville's left fielder ended the game.
Miles Harvey paced the Saints offensively, going 2-for-2 with two doubles, two RBIs and two runs scored. Mason Marquez added two RBIs in a 1-for-1 day, Spencer Printz was 1-for-2 with two runs scored and an RBI and Rhen Bothof was 2-for-5.
St. Helena 15, Willits 3 (5 inn.)
The Saints won what was their third straight game, and second consecutive by run-rule, on the road against Willits on Friday.
They led 4-2 after one and added five more runs in the third before putting the game away with two runs in the fourth and four more in the fifth to improve to 7-7 on the season.
Jasper Henry paced the Saints offensively, going 3-for-3 with two doubles and four RBIs. He also scored two runs. Orlando Segura went a perfect 5-for-5 with an RBI and two runs scored, Bothoff went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored and Liam Gilson went 3-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored.
Gilson also got the start on the mound and went the full five innings. He struck out 11 and allowed five hits and three runs (two earned) and walked two.