In her first ever 5K race, St. Helena junior Harper crossed the line at the ASICS Clovis Cross Country Invitational at Woodward Park in Fresno in 17 minutes, 10.2 seconds, good for a third place finish at the prestigious event.
“I felt really good in the first mile,” McClain said in an interview for runnerspace.com. “I felt like I made a really bad tactical move towards the middle of the second mile. I kind of decided to hang on the heels of one of the other runners in second place and that was kind of to my disadvantage. But I’m really happy with how I finished.”
It was the third-fastest 5K time run in the state this year and the fastest in Division 5. It also came against the state's top 149 girls runners, all of whom needed an invite to compete in that specific race.
Her time was also the 18th-fastest 5K in the country.
McClain, who is in her first season running cross country, starred as a distance runner for St. Helena track and field last spring and has turned in several impressive finishes at highly-competitive invitational cross county meets so far this fall. She placed first at the Ed Sias Invitational on Sept. 14 and fourth at the Woodbridge Cross County Classic on Sept. 22.
“I’m really liking how these races that I’m going to, these invitationals like this one, are boosting my confidence,” McClain said told runnerspace.com. “I keep trying to prove to myself that I can beat the best and run with the best. Being able to run with (Del Oro sophomore) Riley Chamberlain and (Buchanan senior) Corrie Smith and another runner from Great Oak is a privilege. I’m just excited for the next few races.”
Boys Soccer
Saints clinch first league title since 2009
St. Helena's historic 2019 campaign hit another high on Tuesday as they clinched their first North Central League I title in a decade with a 6-1 win at Middletown. It was also the Saints' sixth straight win.
Caleb Granados had his second consecutive hat trick to lead the Saints, who also got goals from Jorge Mejia, Raphael Nadalie and Jordi Garcia.
In their 7-2 win over Kelseyville on Thursday, Granados scored three goals, Diego Moya scored two while Andre Perez and Nadalie each scored one.
St. Helena is now 10-1 in league and 13-2-1 overall. It hosts Cloverdale, which handed the Saints their lone league loss, on Thursday.
Volleyball
You have free articles remaining.
St. Helena 3, Middletown 2
The Saints went on the road and beat the Mustangs in five sets, 25-17, 19-25, 25-21, 17-25, 15-9 on Tuesday to improve to 5-5 in league and 10-15 overall.
Carter Dahline had 14 kills and 5 blocks, Ashtyn Taylor had 13 kills, 1 block and 19 digs, Dyani Lopez had 11 kills and 1 block, Ellie Blakeley had 28 digs and 2 kills, Sophie Muessel had 11 digs and Kaitlyn Glakeler had 47 assists and 7 digs.
In their makeup game against Kelseyville on Monday, the Saints fell to the defending league champions 25-16, 25-17, 25-15.
Against the Knights, Taylor had 13 digs and 4 kills, Blakeley had 21 digs, Ella White had 10 digs, 1 block and 1 kill, Muessel had 5 digs, Glakeler had 14 assists Lopez had 3 kills, and Dahline had 5 kills and 1 block.
The Saints host Cloverdale on Thursday.
Girls Soccer
Middletown 5, St. Helena 1
The Saints had their five-game win streak snapped by the defending league champions on the road on Tuesday.
Emma Fife scored the lone goal for St. Helena, which dropped to 8-3 in league and 9-4 overall.
The Saints beat Kelseyville, 4-0, on Thursday behind two goals from Eva Bowman and goals from Mabel Wilms and Dulce Vallerga.
The Saints will host Cloverdale on Thursday