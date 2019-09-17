St. Helena track and field star Harper McClain kicked off her cross country career in style at the 35th Annual Ed Sias Invitational on Saturday.
The junior distance runner put up the fastest overall time out of the 588 entrants in the girls division with a time of 11 minutes, 40.8 seconds. Her time was 27 seconds better than the second-place finisher and was the ninth fastest time ever run on the course.
On the boys’ side, freshmen Cleo McClain and Andrew Hileman finished 23rd and 67th in their division, respectively. Cleo McClain ran a time of 12:49.9, while Hileman clocked in at 13:48.6.
Senior Jordan Reilly finished his race in a time of 11:04.5, good for 13th out of 150 in his division.
Boys Soccer
Saints win sixth straight
The St. Helena boys soccer team continued its winning ways this week, beating Kelseyville 4-1 on the road on Tuesday to push its winning streak to six games.
The Saints are now 3-0 in NCL I play and 5-1-1 on the season.
After playing to a draw against Calistoga on Aug. 28, the Saints have rattled off consecutive wins against St. Vincent (6-1), Technology (4-2), Sonoma Academy (3-1), Willits (2-1), Lower Lake (6-0) and now Kelseyville.
They'll look to keep the streak alive when they host Middletown on Thursday.
Girls Soccer
Winning streak up to four games
The St. Helena girls soccer team improved to 4-1 on the season and 3-0 in NCL I play with a 4-0 win at Kelseyville on Tuesday.
After falling to Roseland University Prep 2-1 in their season opener, the Saints have won their last four games. They beat Technology 4-0 on Sept. 3, Willits 3-0 on Sept. 10 and Lower Lake 4-1 on Sept. 12.
They host defending league champs Middletown (7-3-1, 4-0 NCL I) on Thursday.
Varsity Volleyball
Saints drop match to Kelseyville
The St. Helena volleyball team moved to 2-1 in North Central League I play and 7-10 overall with a three-set loss, 9-25, 13-25, 14-25, to the Knights on the road on Tuesday.
Kelseyville, the defending league champs, improved to 9-3 overall and 3-0 in league play.
Dyani Lopez had 3 kills, Ellie Blakeley had 2 kills and 11 digs, Ella White and Carter Dahline had 1 kill each and Kaitlyn Glakeler had 9 assists.
Last week, the Saints opened league play with two wins, beating Willits in four sets (25-10, 18-25, 25-18, 25-23) and Lower Lake in five (22-25, 25-14, 25-19, 21-25, 15-12).
The Saints then went 2-3 in a tournament at Sonoma Valley on Saturday, Sept. 14. They beat Richmond and Antioch 2-0 each before dropping their next three games by scores of 0-2 each to Redwood, Liberty and Sonoma Valley.
They'll host Middletown (7-12, 0-2 NCL I) on Thursday.