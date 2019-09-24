St. Helena distance running star Harper McClain continued to add to her impressive resume with a top-five finish at the 39th annual Woodbridge Cross Country Classic, a national invitation-only race in Corona, California.
McClain finished the three-mile race in 16 minutes, 23.9 seconds, a personal record and the third-fastest time in Redwood Empire History, according to redwoodempirerunning.com. She finished fourth in a field of 187 premier high cross-country runners from across the country.
Corie Smith of Buchanan High School in Clovis turned in the best time, 16:04.8.
Also competing in the event were St. Helena High freshmen Cleo McClain and Andrew Hileman, who finished 73rd and 291st, respectively, out of 400 entrants in the boys frosh division. Cleo McClain crossed the finish line in 18:23, while Hileman did it in 21:21.
Volleyball
Cloverdale 3, St. Helena 0
The Eagles swept the visiting Saints in a league contest Tuesday, 25-19, 25-16, 25-11.
The loss, St. Helena's third straight in North Central League I play, dropped the Saints to 2-3 in league and 7-14 overall.
For the Saints, Ashtlyn Taylor had 3 kills, 4 aces and 25 digs, Dyani Lopez had 3 kills and 3 aces, Nicole Cia had 2 kills, Carter Dahline had 1 kill, Ella White had 1 kill and 1 ace, and Ellie Blakeley had 19 digs.
The Saints took visiting Middletown to five sets last Thursday before the Mustangs prevailed, 18-25, 21-25, 25-21, 25-22, 15-8.
You have free articles remaining.
Girls Soccer
Cloverdale 4, St. Helena 3
The Saints took their second straight league loss on Tuesday, falling to the Eagles on the road.
Goal scorers for St. Helena, which dropped to 3-2 in league play and 4-3 overall, were Mabel Wilms, Marlyu Avina and Anahi Almanza.
The Saints also fell to first-place Middletown 3-1 at home last Thursday.
Boys Soccer
Cloverdale 3, St. Helena 1
The Saints had their seven-game winning streak snapped on the road on Tuesday to drop to 4-1 in league and 7-2-1 overall.
St. Helena beat Middletown 6-0 at home last Thursday.