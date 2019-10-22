{{featured_button_text}}

Another race, another win for Harper McClain.

The St. Helena junior and star distance runner picked up another convincing victory on cross country circuit at the Fleet Feet Sports Sac Flat at Mira Loma High School over the weekend. McClain crossed the line of the 5K varsity girls race in 17 minutes, 25.09 seconds, more than two minutes ahead of the second-place finisher.

Meanwhile, in the boys varsity 5K race, St. Helena senior Jordan Reilly turned in a strong performance finishing 17th out of 213. He finished the race in 17:05.39.

