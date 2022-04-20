St. Helena Prep Report: Saints improve to 3-0 in CMC coed tennis

The St. Helena High coed tennis team picked up its first shutout of the season, blanking visiting Cloverdale 5-0 on March 12 to improve to 3-0 in Coastal Mountain Conference play.

Playing in “very windy but temperate conditions,” according to head coach Chris Cheng, the Saints’ multi-age singles lineup and all-senior doubles teams won every match in straight sets.

In singles, it was junior Ewan Oliver over Alexis Leyva, 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1, sophomore Peter Oliver over Citlaly Lopez, 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2, and junior Charlie Knight over Marissa Arreguin, 6-2, 6-4, at No. 3.

In doubles, Audie Novak and Loren Maher cruised 6-1, 6-0 over Manuel Rodriguez and Seth Daunch at No. 1, and Robert Przybylinski and Henry Dixon blanked Lizet Barrera and Jennifer Sosa, 6-0, 6-0.

“Again, the depth of the Saints this year was impressive and daunting for the opposition,” Cheng said.

St. Helena edged Kelseyville on the road, 3-2, in its second league match and first road contest on March 31.

Oliver won 6-1, 6-2 over LaRue Forlani at No. 1 singles, freshman Gan Dunnington rolled past Rylan Lipscomb 6-2, 6-0 at No. 2, and freshman Tommy Baxter beat JJ Rodriguez 6-1, 6-1 at No. 3.

Kelseyville swept the doubles, as Maddy Madrzyk and Victor Sepulveda won 6-3, 6-3 over Everett Goldfarb and Renzo Gansa at No. 1, and Jaime Chavez and Oscar Valadez prevailed 6-4, 6-2 over Ondine Castle and Samantha Solano.

“It was a nice experience for the younger contingent of the Saints 2022 squad. The team consisted of five freshmen and two sophomores,” Cheng said. “For the pairing of Castle and Solano, it was their very first tennis match against an opposing school ever and they represented themselves and us well. Singles players Peter, Gan and Tommy are No. 2, No. 6 and No. 8 on our ladder, demonstrating the depth of the team this season.”

The Saints opened league play with a 4-1 win over Middletown in their home opener on March 29.

Oliver won 6-0, 6-2 over Paige Astley at No. 1 singles, Knight prevailed 7-5, 6-2 over Nathan Corsetti at No. 2, and Novak lost a 6-3, 6-2 decision to Andrew Mikel.

At No. 1 doubles, Maher and Dunnington won 6-4, 6-3 over Nadav Dicovski and Reese Caldwell. At No. 2, it was Przybylinski and Baxter over Mia Hoogendoorn and Olivia Gallagher, 6-3, 7-6.

“We’re looking pretty strong this year,” Cheng said after the match. “I’m optimistic about defending our 2019 CMC crown,” Cheng said of the last league tournament before the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the last two seasons. “We have a nice mix of strong, hungry freshmen and some seasoned upperclassmen, creating the most depth for us in recent memory.”

Varsity Softball

St. Helena 12, Middletown 0, 6 innings

The Saints scored five runs in the top of the sixth inning and Aribella Farrell wrapped up her two-hitter in the bottom half on April 15, stopping the North Central League I game an inning short due to the 10-run mercy rule.

St. Helena (10-5, 6-0 NCL I) matched its score against Kelseyville in a five-frame game three days before.

Farrell, who struck out 10 and walked just one, helped her cause by going 3 for 4 with five RBIs and a walk at the plate. Sofia Cupp was 3 for 5 with four RBIs, Skylar Fruetal 1 for 5 with a double and two RBIs, and Reese Dahline 1 for 3 with an RBI, walk and run scored.

Rounding out the Saints’ 11-hit attack were Tahlia Smith (1 for 3, walk, run scored), Linnea Cupp (1 for 3, two walks, two runs scored) and Alexis Lund (1 for 1, run scored). Also contributing offensively were Emily Glakeler (walk, two runs scored), Gema Jimenez (walk, hit by pitch, run scored), Blythe Brakesman (walk, run scored) and Alexandra Hill (walk).

Varsity Baseball

Middletown 7, St. Helena 6

The Mustangs got a seven-hitter from Noah Williams and overcame eight errors in their 7-6 win over visiting St. Helena on April 15, improving to 6-1 in NCL play and taking a half-game lead over the Saints (8-7, 5-1 NCL I).

St. Helena committed just one error.

"Defensively we did all right," Saints head coach Joe Herdell said. "We put the bat on the ball. Our pitching was off, which is a rare occasion, so I'm not too concerned about it moving forward. It's a tough facility to play in; the mound is not friendly to pitchers. But they did an incredible job getting this field ready after the rain, so we were fortunate to play this game today. We wanted that to happen above everything else. Obviously we wanted to win, but baseball gods were not in our favor today.

"We have what it takes. We have all the tools. We just have to put them together on a daily basis to get the job done. We've got (Middletown) at home on May 10, our Senior Night, so it'll be a great game and most likely it'll be for the league championship."

The Saints led 3-0 after the first inning but trailed 4-3 after the third and 6-5 after the fourth. The Saints tied it 6-6 in the fifth, before Middletown scored the winning run with aggressive base running in the bottom of the sixth.

St. Helena nearly responded in the seventh. An error and walk put runners at first and second with no outs. But the Mustangs’ third baseman caught a line drive and doubled off the runner at second, before a fielder’s choice ended the contest.

The Saints, who out-hit the Mustangs 7-5, were led at the plate by Will Meyer (2 for 3, RBI, walk), Thomas Herdell (1 for 3, RBI, walk) and Jasper Henry (1 for 4, double, RBI, two runs scored). Also chipping in at the plate were Micah Marquez (1 for 3, double, run scored), Miles Harvey (1 for 4, run scored), Orlando Segura (1 for 3, run scored) and Harrison Ronayne (walk, run scored).

Henry (2 1/3 innings, four earned runs, three hits, five strikeouts, five walks, hit batter) started on the mound and Ronayne (one inning, two earned runs, two hits, three walks, two strikeouts) and Marquez (2 2/3 innings, earned run, three walks, one strikeout, two hit batters) finished up.

"Micah came in and did a great job to get us through the finality of the game, so I was happy to have him today," Coach Herdell added.

St. Helena’s league doubleheader Monday at Fort Bragg was postponed on because of inclement weather. The Saints are slated to host Lower Lake at 4 p.m. Friday, though with rain again in the forecast.

Varsity Boys Track and Field

St. Helena 2nd in CMC meet

The Saints finished second to host Middletown, 70.5-49 and ahead of Sonoma Academy (47.5) and Roseland University Prep (5) at a four-team Coastal Mountain Conference meet on April 13.

Placing 1-2-3 in the 100 meters for the Saints were junior Clayton Crean (11.5 seconds), senior Charlie Carpy (personal record 11.7) and sophomore Sam Raunegger (PR 12.0)

The 200 meters saw Raunegger (26.2) win and sophomores Andrew Rayner (26.7), Andrew Velasco (28.1) and Sean Valenzuela place fourth, ninth and 10th.

In the 400 meters, juniors Brandon Diaz (1:00.9), Keaton Smith (season best 1:02.7) and Leo Rodriguez (PR 1:03.8) placed fifth, seventh and ninth.

The 800 meters went to junior Cleo McClain (2:17.6), with Velasco (PR 2:18.3) a close second. Also in the race were junior Juan Garcia (2:22.8) and sophomores Rayner (2:23.1), Hugo Sanchez (2:57.1) and Gio Flamson (3:00.1).

Winning the 110-meter hurdles was Jeworowski (PR 20.9), while Smith, Crean, Raunegger and Carpy claimed the 4x100 relay (47.8). The 4x400 relay saw Velasco, Valenzuela, Raunegger and Rayner place second (4:05.0).

Placing third, seventh and eighth in the shot put were senior Kai Randall-Darter (PR 35 feet, 1 inch), junior Weston Granthem and Flamson (23 feet, 10¼ inches). In the discus, Randall-Darter (PR 100-7) and Weston Granthem (61- 8) placed third and sixth.

In the frosh-soph 200 meters, sophomore Lukas Jeworowski (PR 29.0) took second.

The Saints opened CMC action with a home meet on March 30.

Placing 1-2 in the 100 meters were Crean (season best 11.45) and Raunegger (PR 12.33).

Sweeping the top four places in the 200 meters were Crean (season best 23.79), Raunegger (PR 24.86), Smith (PR 24.95) and Velasco (PR 25.18), ahead of Rayner (PR 26.12), junior Weston Staid (season best 26.88) and Valenzuela (PR 27.74).

Placing third in the frosh-soph 200 meters were freshman Dylan Brown (PR 28.56), while Jeworowski was third in the 400 meters (PR 1:02.22).

Taking the top five spots in the 400 were Velasco (PR 54.55), Rayner (PR 55.05), Diaz (PR 57.88), Valenzuela (PR 1:01.17) and junior Rhett Ryan (PR 1:07.14).

Placing 1-2-4-5-6-7 in the 800 meters were McClain (2:07.76), Garcia (PR 2:18.24), Diaz (PR 2:22.08), freshman Diego Sanchez (PR 2:30.78), Flamson ( 2:50.55) and Hugo Sanchez (2:51.96).

The 1600 meters saw a 1-2-4 finish with PRs from Garcia (5:14.00), Diego Sanchez (PR 5:19.00) and Hugo Sanchez (PR 5:55.00).

McClain won the 3200 meters (PR 10:30.76) and Carpy took the 110 hurdles (PR 16.69).

In the 4x400 relay, Rayner, Smith, Diaz and Velasco took first place in 3:57.40, followed by the team of McClain, Rodriguez, Diego Sanchez and Carpy (4:16.02).

Raunegger won the high jump (5-2).

The shot put saw Randall-Darter place second (PR 34-11.05), Granthem seventh (24-02.25), freshman Stefan Lehman eighth (PR 23-5.5) and Flamson 10th (21-10.5). Randall-Darter was also second in the discus (83-3), while Flamson was sixth (68-2), Granthem eighth (66-3) and Lehman 10th (34-8).

Placing 3-5-7 in the long jump were (Rayner (PR 15-7), Valenzuela (PR 14-6) and Granthem (PR 10-0).

Staid was third in the triple jump (31-2).

In the frosh-soph 200 meters, Jeworowski was first (21.19) and Brown second (PR 22.15).

Girls Track and Field

St. Helena 2nd in CMC meet

The Saints finished third with 33 points behind host Middletown (83.5) and Sonoma Academy (50.5) at a three-team Coastal Mountain Conference meet on April 13.

Placing 1-2 in the 100 meters for St. Helena were sophomores Lily Desmond (12.9 seconds) and Mia Hernandez (13.7). In the 200 meters, Hernandez (30.5) was third and sophomore Karla Heredia (season best 42.3) was 12th. The 400 meters saw junior Eva Bowen (1:06.8) triumph, while freshman Melina Rubio was third in the 800 meters (PR 2:54.6).

Eva Bowen, Desmond, Heredia and Hernandez teamed to win the 4x100 relay (56.2), and Bowen, Heredia and freshmen Tatiana Janev and Loma Henry took second in the 4x400 relay (5:29.5).

Janev, the Saints’ only field events competitor that day, placed ninth in the discus (PR 41-3½).

The Saints opened CMC action with a home meet on March 30 highlighted by Desmond’s school-record time of 13.14 in the 100 meters. According to athletic.net, then-sophomore Rebekah Gerdes set the previous record of 13.21 in 2015. Hernandez recorded the third-fastest time, 13.27, last year.

“Mia and Lily are both on the 4x100 relay that will also break the school record soon, and Lily and Mia will trade school records in the 100 the rest of this season,” predicted Bob Cantrall, one of St. Helena head coach David Pauls’ assistant coaches, “and they are both only sophomores.”

Placing 1-2-3 in the 200 meters were Hernandez (PR 27.82), Desmond (PR 27.94) and Bowen (28.06).

Heredia won the 400 (PR 1:11.69).

Placing 1-2-3 4 in the 800 meters were Henry (PR 2:56.46), Rubio (PR 2:57.43), Heredia (3:06.38) and sophomore Charlotte Heppel-Wade (PR 3:14.21).

Setting PRs in the 1600 meters were Henry (6:32.20) and Rubio ( 6:45.02).

Winning the 4x400 relay in 5:03.44 were Heppel-Wade, Karla Heredia, Janev and Rubio.

Janev was sixth in the discus (35-7) and seventh in the shot put (PR 10 feet, ¼ inch).

Dave Mosher contributed to this story.

