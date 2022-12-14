St. Helena Prep Report: Saints notch fifths, win NCL I opener in boys hoops

The St. Helena High boys basketball team is on a 19-day break from competition after placing fifth in two tournaments and winning its North Central League I opener.

At their own Sutter Home Invitational held Dec. 1-3, the Saints opened with a 62-55 loss to Swett and a 55-40 loss to Sonoma Academy before routing Roseland University Prep, 46-31, in the fifth-place game.

Against Swett, junior Jonathan Iano led the Saints with 15 points, senior Will Meyer scored 14, sophomore Jack Robinson had 10, and junior Micah Marquez scored nine. St. Helena also got four points from senior Charlie Knight and three from junior Max Lilavois.

The Saints trailed 14-8 after one quarter and were up 25-21 at halftime, but the Warriors outscored them 22-12 in the third and 19-18 in the fourth.

Against Sonoma Academy, Knight bounced back with a team-high 12 points. Marquez had 11, Xander Kelperis scored eight, and Iano six. Will Meyer added three and Wynton Meyer scored two.

The Saints trailed just 13-11 after one quarter and 28-24 at the break, but the Coyotes outscored them 21-3 in the third quarter to pull away.

Against Roseland University Prep of Santa Rosa, Knight led St. Helena’s balanced attack with 10 points and earned a spot on the all-tournament team. Will Meyer, Kelperis and Iano each supplied nine, Robinson four, Lilivois three, and Marquez two.

The Saints outscored the Knights 16-8 in the first quarter and 18-6 in the second for a 34-14 halftime lead and never looked back.

After clobbering visiting Fort Bragg 77-22 in their North Central League I opener on Dec. 6, the Saints placed fifth in the Archie Williams High tournament in San Anselmo Dec. 8-10. They lost 79-48 to host Archie Williams and 64-34 to Analy before edging Deer Valley of Antioch, 58-57, in the fifth-place game.

St. Helena (4-4) will next visit Calistoga at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 29. The Wildcats take a 5-1 record into Thursday’s home rematch with Summerfield Waldorf.

Varsity Boys Soccer

Saints move to 2-5-1

St. Helena ended a four-game winless streak with a 2-1 win at Will C. Wood in Vacaville on Dec. 7, before falling 1-0 at American Canyon on Dec. 9.

The Saints (2-5-1) have two nonleague games left, against visiting Justin-Siena (0-3) at 4 p.m. Friday and at Salesian at 3:30 p.m. Jan. 3, before opening NCL I play at Cloverdale on Jan. 5.

Varsity Girls Soccer

Saints cancel Justin game

St. Helena (2-4) was scheduled to host Justin-Siena (3-0) on Saturday but canceled the game, according to Braves head coach Eric Branagan-Franco, adding hopes the teams can reschedule the game.

The Saints, who are on a four-game skid after losing 5-2 to visiting American Canyon on Dec. 7 and 7-2 at Piner on Dec. 9, are slated to visit Petaluma (3-2) at 6 p.m. Friday.

They then have a three-week break from competition before visiting Cloverdale for their NCL I opener on Jan. 5.

Varsity Boys Wrestling

Aguilera-DeLuna competes in tourney

St. Helena 138-pounder David Aguilera-DeLuna went 0-2 with losses by pin and decision at Vintage’s inaugural Jim Lanterman Classic on Dec. 3.

He was pinned by Rodriguez’s Izhreal Rivera in 2:43, and lost an 8-4 decision to Alhambra’s Emmett Gargaro.

Varsity Volleyball

White, Baraz make all-league

St. Helena senior Ella White was named to the All-North Central League I Second Team and senior Casey Baraz earned Honorable Mention.