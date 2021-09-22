St. Helena Prep Report: Saints start season 7-1 in boys soccer

Gino Hanna had a hat trick before halftime in sparking the St. Helena High boys soccer team to a 9-0 victory over visiting Buckingham Charter on Sept. 15.
Aaron Cruz, Anthony Ludlam, Andres Velazquez and Victor Hernandez Cirigo also helped the Saints take a 7-0 halftime lead.
Lukas Jeworowski and Michele Hanna scored in the second half.
“This was a good game for our second team,” St. Helena head coach Ozzie Gallegos said. “We’re not even halfway through the season and this was the perfect game to give some of the guys who don’t go in the game much a chance to kind of work on their timing and movement.”
The Saints took 7-1 overall and 4-1 North Central League I records into Tuesday night’s league game at Lower Lake. Results were not available at press time.
After beating visiting Technology 3-1 in their Aug. 16 season opener, the Saints came out strong in a 6-1 home win over Credo on Aug. 30, scoring twice in the first six minutes en route to a 3-1 halftime lead.
Aaron Cruz had four goals to lead the Saints, who looked well-coached and ready despite having no 2020-21 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our goal today was to move the ball and not get tired, while trying to get (the Bruins) tired,” said St. Helena head coach Ozzie Gallegos.
After beating Credo, St. Helena won 6-0 at Clear Lake on Aug. 31, 8-2 over visiting Middletown on Sept. 2, won 6-1 at Kelseyville on Sept. 7, lost 2-1 to visiting Cloverdale on Sept. 9, and blanked Willits 5-0 on the road on Sept. 14.
Gallegos said he has a team similar to the one he had two years ago, with few seniors and many juniors and freshmen.
“A lot of these starting guys were on the bench two seasons ago,” he said.
Gallegos is looking forward to players such as Gino Hanna, Brandon Diaz, Cruz and newcomer Flynn Fuller being key players for the Saints.
“Flynn is from the Netherlands, where soccer is a religion,” the coach said. “He really understands the game well, but he is still learning our style of play.”
St. Helena won its first game, 3-1, over Technology, and played Clear Lake in its North Central League I opener on Aug. 31.
Volleyball
The Saints fell to visiting Roseland University Prep last Thursday, Sept. 16.
Since defeating Middletown in their North Central League I opener on Sept. 2, St. Helena (3-6, 1-3 NCL I) has lost three straight in league.
Head coach Jessica McCornack said junior outside hitter Ella White had a huge night at the net, senior outside hitter Brenna Pauls did a great job blocking, and sophomore defensive specialist Nayeli Carson Flores did a great job in the back row.
The coach saw more victories down the road, possibly in Tuesday’s match at winless Lower Lake. The results were not available at press time.
“The girls are working hard and competing, and our defense is much stronger,” she said. “We got some big blocks in the front row by Brenna and Ella, which helped the defense, and our serve-receive was much better. We’ve been working on it. I’m just happy to see the girls out there and competing and improving every night.”
Rounding out the squad are senior libero Sophia Muessel, senior middle hitter Maci Alvarez, senior outside hitter Andrea Tobon, senior middle hitter Loren Maher, sophomore middle hitter Eva Williams, sophomore setter Blythe Brakesman, and junior setter Casey Baraz.
“I’m super proud of the girls,” McCornack said after a recent 3-0 home loss an American Canyon team that’s having the best season in the Wolves’ 11-year history. “With the last year and a half of the pandemic, they’ve come together and they’ve been working hard every day in the gym since we were allowed back in this summer. We started the first Monday after school got out.
“We have a group of 10 girls who are working hard. It’s great to be back in the gym with the girls and watching them play and having a full gym of audience.”
Girls Soccer
The Saints improved to 6-3 overall and 4-2 in the North Central League I with Tuesday night’s 7-0 victory at Lower Lake. St. Helena led 4-0 at halftime.
St. Helena bounced back from last Thursday’s 4-1 home loss to Roseland University Prep, which ended the hosts’ four-game win streak.
The Saints have three seniors in co-captain Kaylee Moura, Lindsay Caldera and forward Araceli Avina Rodriguez.
Defender and co-captain Kiara Munoz-Gonzalez leads the juniors, who also include Madeline Sullivan, Mabel Wilms, Eva Bowen and Elizabeth Sandoli.
The sophomores are Aubrey Moura, forward Valeria Ortiz Becerra, defender Poppy Novak, and midfielders Kenia Lagunas, Mia Hernandez and Emily Escobedo Fabela.
The freshmen are Tilly Dodd, Gemma Hanna, goalkeeper Piper Pike, defenders Charlotte Hoffmeister and Josephine Clark, and midfielders Tatjana Janev and Andrea Rodriguez Mendoza.
Hall of Fame
The St. Helena High School Athletic Hall of Fame’s newest members will be inducted during the dinner at Native Sons Hall on Saturday, Oct. 23. Cocktail hour begins at 5:30 p.m. and dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m., followed by the induction ceremony.
This year’s inductees are Artie Carr (1953; Athlete and Distinguished Service), Coach Gordon Anderson (28 years), Bret Del Bondio (1976), Bridget Maloney Malone (1999) and Robert Covey (2005).
Masks will be required to enter the event. The cost is $65 per person. Checks should be made payable to the “SHHS Hall of Fame” and sent to P.O. Box 670, St. Helena, CA 94574 with the name, telephone number and email address of the registrant and the names of everyone attending in their reservation. Tables for eight are available and recommended. No reservations can be accepted after Oct. 21.
For more information, contact Lisa Slattery at lisa@windybayllc.com or 968-5868, or Tom Hoppe at tomhoppe@comcast.net or 815-5535.
Dave Mosher contributed to this story.