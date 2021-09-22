St. Helena Prep Report: Saints start season 7-1 in boys soccer

The coach saw more victories down the road, possibly in Tuesday’s match at winless Lower Lake. The results were not available at press time.

“The girls are working hard and competing, and our defense is much stronger,” she said. “We got some big blocks in the front row by Brenna and Ella, which helped the defense, and our serve-receive was much better. We’ve been working on it. I’m just happy to see the girls out there and competing and improving every night.”

Rounding out the squad are senior libero Sophia Muessel, senior middle hitter Maci Alvarez, senior outside hitter Andrea Tobon, senior middle hitter Loren Maher, sophomore middle hitter Eva Williams, sophomore setter Blythe Brakesman, and junior setter Casey Baraz.

“I’m super proud of the girls,” McCornack said after a recent 3-0 home loss an American Canyon team that’s having the best season in the Wolves’ 11-year history. “With the last year and a half of the pandemic, they’ve come together and they’ve been working hard every day in the gym since we were allowed back in this summer. We started the first Monday after school got out.

“We have a group of 10 girls who are working hard. It’s great to be back in the gym with the girls and watching them play and having a full gym of audience.”