St. Helena Prep Report: Saints teams unbeaten in league on diamond

Tahlia Smith tossed a no-hitter on Monday as her St. Helena High softball team blanked visiting Willits, 14-0 in five innings in a North Central League I contest.

The freshman allowed two walks and hit a batter but racked up 11 strikeouts, and helped her cause by going 2 for 4 at the plate with a stolen base and a run scored.

Aribella Farrell went 3 for 4 with an RBI to lead the Saints’ 11-hit attack. Also contributing were Sofia Cupp (2 for 3, 2 RBIs, walk, 2 stolen bases, 2 runs scored), Skylar Fruetal (1 for 2, home run, 2 RBIs, walk, hit by pitch, 3 runs scored), Gema Jimenez (1 for 2, double, 2 RBIs, walk, run scored), Alexandra Hill (1 for 2, walk, 2 runs scored), Blythe Brakesman (1 for 3, run scored), Linnea Cupp (3 walks, stolen base, 2 run scored) and Andrea Tobon (RBI, walk, stolen base, 2 runs scored).

On Tuesday, while Willits (0-4 NCL I) nearly notched its first league win in an 11-10 loss at Middletown, Farrell pitched a five-hitter in a 5-2 comeback win at Clear Lake. The junior allowed 2 earned runs on a walk and 11 strikeouts. The Saints (8-5, 4-0 NCL I), after yielding 2 runs in the first inning, answered with a run in the fourth before erupting for 4 runs in the fifth.

St. Helena’s six hits came from Smith (2 for 4, 2 RBIs), Sofia Cupp (2 for 4, RBI, stolen base, 2 runs scored), Hill (1 for 3, double, run scored) and Brakesman (1 for 3, run scored). Also providing offense were Farrell (RBI, walk), Linnea Cupp (walk), Emily Glakeler (hit by pitch) and Tobon (hit by pitch, run scored).

It was the Saints’ fourth league game in eight days, the first two being a 20-2 win at Lower Lake on March 29 and the second a 15-2, five-inning rout of visiting Cloverdale on Friday.

Farrell came to play against Cloverdale, tossing a three-hitter with 12 strikeouts and no walks and leading the hosts’ eight-hit attack by going 3 for 3 with a double, 4 RBIs, a walk, 2 stolen bases and a run scored. Smith was also 3 for 3, with 3 stolen bases and 3 runs scored, and Jimenez went 1 for 2 with an RBI, walk, stolen base and run scored. Also contributing offensively for St. Helena were Linnea Cupp (1 for 1, walk, 2 hit by pitches, stolen base, 2 runs scored), Hill (RBI, 2 walks, stolen base, 2 runs scored), Sofia Cupp (RBI, walk, hit by pitch, 2 runs scored), Glakeler (RBI, 2 runs scored), Fruetal (hit by pitch, walk, 2 runs scored), Reese Dahline (RBI) and Brakesman (RBI).

The Saints amassed a season-high 24 hits against Lower Lake, led by Farrell (5 for 6, 2 doubles, 8 RBIs, 2 runs scored), Fruetal (4 for 5, triple, 2 doubles, RBI, 3 runs scored), Sofia Cupp (4 for 6, stolen base, 3 runs scored), Smith (4 for 5, RBI, walk, 3 stolen bases, 5 runs scored), Linnea Cupp (3 for 5, double, 3 RBIs, walk, stolen base, 2 runs scored), Hill (2 for 5, double, 3 RBIs, run scored), Tobon (1 for 5, RBI, run scored), Brakesman (1 for 5, 2 runs scored) Jimenez (stolen base, run scored). Smith pitched a one-hitter with 2 earned runs, 8 walks and 13 strikeouts.

Baseball

Saints off to 3-0 league start

St. Helena improved to 3-0 in NCL I action with a hard-fought 6-4 win at Clear Lake on Tuesday.

The Saints led 2-0 after one inning and 3-1 after three. Clear Lake tied it in the fourth and went ahead 4-3 in the sixth, before the Saints regained the lead with three runs in the top of the seventh.

Brent Isdahl, who led St. Helena’s 12-hit barrage by going 4 for 4 with a triple, 2 RBIs, 2 stolen bases and 2 runs scored, also got the win on the mound. The senior relieving starter Spencer Printz to begin the seventh and gave up a hit but struck out two to keep the hosts at bay. Printz allowed 3 earned runs on 8 hits in 6 innings, walking 1 and striking out 3.

St. Helena also got offense from Micah Marquez (2 for 3, walk, stolen base), Jasper Henry (2 for 4, stolen base, 2 runs scored), Harrison Ronayne (1 for 4, RBI), Thomas Herdell (1 for 4, RBI, walk), Orlando Segura (1 for 4), Justin Maldonado (1 for 3, run scored) and Printz (run scored).

On Friday, Henry pitched a six-hitter with 7 strikeouts and 2 walks as the Saints dominated visiting Cloverdale, 11-1 in six innings. They gave up an unearned run in the top of the first inning but tied it in the bottom half, went ahead 2-1 in the third, and broke it open with a three-run fifth and six-run sixth.

Will Meyer (3 for 4, double, RBI, run scored), Printz (3 for 5, 3 RBIs, stolen base) and Ronayne (3 for 4, double) and led the hosts’ 15-hit barrage. Also with hits were Isdahl (2 for 3, walk, 2 runs scored), Herdell (2 for 4, double, 2 RBIs, stolen base, run scored), Henry (1 for 3, walk, 2 stolen bases, run scored) and Miles Harvey (1 for 3, double, RBI, walk, 2 runs scored). Others contributing at the plate were Segura (RBI, walk, hit by pitch, run scored), Maldonado (walk, run scored) and Josh Johnson (run scored).

“We got our bats working today right from the start,” St. Helena head coach Joe Herdell said. “We could have capitalized a couple of times earlier in the game. We left the bases loaded a couple of times, which we’ll continue to work on. But overall, the hitting performance was great; I think we were at .500 for the game as a team. We had four guys hit doubles, so that’s the type of work we’ve been building up to all season. We’re hitting our stride in the right part.

“Jasper really minimized his pitch count. Lots of first-pitch strikes, so he did a brilliant job, and Harry defensively made an incredible play while on his butt.”

The Saints opened league play with a 9-4 win at Lower Lake on March 29, leading 7-1 after four innings.

The got offense from Herdell (3 for 3, 2 RBIs), Ronayne (2 for 4, double, 2 runs scored), Isdahl (1 for 2, home run, 3 RBIs, 3 runs scored), Henry (double, 1 for 3, RBI, run scored), Orlando Segura (1 for 2, 2 RBIs), Harvey (RBI, run scored), Zantos Segura (run scored) and Printz (run scored).

