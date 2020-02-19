At the Coastal Mountain Conference wrestling championship at Lower Lake High School on Saturday, St. Helena junior Daniel Martinez (182 pounds) placed second in his weight class, earning him a trip to the North Coast Section Championships at James Logan High School this weekend.
The Saints had two other wrestlers, seniors Kevin Argueta (160 pounds) and junior Sebastiano Sainato (170 pounds), finish in fourth place in their weight classes. They will be alternates for NCS if another competitor in their weight class is unable to attend or compete.
Varsity Boys Basketball
Saints fall to Knights, miss playoffs
A late rally came up just short for the Saints on Thursday as they dropped their league finale at Kelseyville, 55-52.
The Saints then learned on Sunday that they did not have the necessary marks to apply for a playoff spot, bringing their season officially to a close. Teams need to have at least a .500 record or better in either league play, against teams in their own division or overall on the season in order to apply.
St. Helena finished 11-13 overall, 5-9 in the North Central League I and 5-6 against other Division 5 opponents.
The Saints’ playoff chances essentially were decided on Thursday against the Knights (8-17, 4-10 NCL I). Had they won, their record would have been 12-12 overall and would’ve made them eligible to apply.
“The kids fought their tails off and left it all out on the court. I couldn’t be more proud of them,” St. Helena head coach Jim Gamble said. “They came so close, so agonizingly close to qualifying for the playoffs. I’m so bummed for them, but there have been so many great life lessons that come from setting a team goal and then coming so close to achieving it. So many great lessons about commitment, dedication, commitment to a team, and what it takes to be a champion. I can’t wait for next year.”
On Thursday, senior night for the Knights, the Saints fell behind quickly and entered the second quarter trailing 18-7. They began to find their groove but still went to the half down 31-18.
The Saints came back and won the third quarter but still trailed 44-34 heading into the fourth. Their shots finally began to fall as senior Jonathan Gamble and junior Fawad Muhammad both hit a pair of threes and senior Caleb Granados added another to cut the deficit to as little as four with a minute remaining. But that would be as close as the Saints would get.
Playing well for the Saints were Fawad Muhammad (18 points, 6 rebounds, 5 steals), Jonathan Gamble (14 points, 7 assists, 8 rebounds, 2 steals), senior Collin Darrall (11 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists), junior George Cutting (5 points, 8 rebounds, 2 blocks), Granados (3 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals), senior Jawad Muhammad (1 point, 2 rebounds), senior Caleb Jeske (2 rebounds), senior Jake Mendes (1 assist), junior Will Garrett (1 rebound) and junior Emmet Bowen (1 rebound).
Baseball, softball seasons begin this week
With winter sports now wrapping up, the spring sport season is just getting underway at St. Helena High.
The baseball program will gets its season underway on Thursday when the Saints host American Canyon. First pitch for JV is at 3:30 p.m. Varsity first pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.
And on Friday, the softball program will begin its season. The Saints varsity squad will open their year hosting Novato at 4 p.m.