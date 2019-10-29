{{featured_button_text}}
Local Report
The regular season came to an end for the St. Helena High boys and girls soccer teams as well as for the volleyball team last Wednesday at Clear Lake.

Here's how the teams fared.

Boys Soccer

Clear Lake 5, St. Helena 2

The Saints wrapped up one of their best seasons in recent memory on a sour note with a 5-2 road loss to the Cardinals, their third straight loss.

Raphael Nadalie and Caleb Granados scored for the Saints, who finished the regular season as North Central League I champs with a 10-4 record. They'll take their 13-5-1 overall record into the North Coast Section Division 1 playoffs next week. It'll be the first playoff appearance for the Saints since 2008.

Postseason play begins on Nov. 6.

Girls Soccer

St. Helena 2, Clear Lake 1

The Saints concluded their regular season on a high note, picking up a narrow win over the Cardinals on the road. 

Emma Fife and Cydney Adamson scored for the Saints, who finish third in the NCL I at 10-4. They're 11-5 on the season and will also wait to see what seed they'll be in the NCS Division 1 playoffs after the seeding meeting on Sunday.

Play will also open for them on Nov. 6.

Volleyball

Clear Lake 3, St. Helena 0

The Saints season came to an unfortunate end on the road last Wednesday with a 24-19, 25-23, 25-21 loss to the Cardinals.

With a 6-8 league record and 11-19 overall, the Saints miss out on the playoffs this season but will return most of their roster next season.

