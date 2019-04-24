A contingent of runners from the St. Helena track and field team made the most of their weekend, compiling some impressive times at the Viking Classic at Montgomery High School on Saturday.
Leading the pack was junior sprinter Ryan Searl, who won the 100-meter dash in with a personal best time of 10.88 seconds. That time is tied for the fifth-fastest in the North Coast Section this season, is a Coastal Mountain Conference best and is the 18th-fastest time ever run in Redwood Empire history, per redwoodempirerunning.com.
Searl also helped the Saints 4x100 relay team to a first place finish with a time of 44.09. The other members of that team were Cody DiTomaso, Jacob Lehman and Christian Iano.
DiTomaso had himself several other solid finishes. He came in second in the 400 with a time of 52.20 and third in the 200 with a 22.87.
Lehman also finished in the 300 hurdles with a time of 43.18.
Distance runners John Baker and Jordan Reilly also turned in nice performances in their races. Baker finished fifth in the 800 with a personal best time of 2:04.92, while Reilly finished sixth in the 1600 in 4:40.28.
On the girls' side, sophomore distance runner Harper McClain continues to improve. She won the 3200 with a personal best time of 10:47.08 and came in fourth in a hotly-contested 1600 in 5:02.60, another personal best.
In the 400, Katie Heffernan finished fourth with a time of 1:06.46.
Varsity Baseball
St. Helena 6, Fort Bragg 5 (15 inn.)
A walk-off double from Caleb Granados in the bottom of the 15th inning on Friday at Fort Bragg ended a game that lasted longer than two games combined.
This was the continuation of the St. Helena-Fort Bragg matchup back in March that had to be postponed in the eighth inning due to rain with the score tied at 5-5.
The two teams picked things up on Friday where they left in March and proceeded to play another seven innings before finally determining a victor.
"That was a pretty emotionally draining game," St. Helena head coach Darrell Quirici said on Tuesday. "Those were the toughest seven innings I think I’ve ever been involved with as a manager. It was a phenomenal game and I’m so proud of our kids."
Sophomore Stacy Nelson, who was in the middle of a pitching appearance when the game was called in March, pitched the last seven innings of the game on Friday. His final line was 8 2/3 innings pitched with only four hits and four walks allowed with nine strike outs on 113 pitches.
It was also the first loss in North Central League I play so far this season for Fort Bragg.
Fort Bragg 15, St. Helena 1 (5 inn., doubleheader)
With the first game finally concluded, the Saints and Timberwolves squared off in their originally scheduled game which turned out to be a much shorter affair than game one.
Fort Bragg (12-5, 7-1 NCL I) scored six runs in the second and added nine more in the fourth inning to handily run-rule the Saints in five innings.
"They outhit us and outpitched us and outfielded us in that game," Quirici said.
St. Helena is now 10-9 overall on the season and 6-3 in the NCL I, good for third place behind Fort Bragg and Kelseyville.
Varsity Softball
Fort Bragg 4, St. Helena 3
Despite outhitting the Timberwolves 15 to seven, the Saints fell on the road to Fort Bragg on Friday in a tight 4-3 contest.
St. Helena (6-9, 2-5 NCL I) scored all its run in the first two innings of the game but couldn't find their offense late after Fort Bragg (8-6, 5-3 NCL I) staged a late rally and took the lead in the fifth inning.
Sophomore Carter Dahline struck out three in a complete-game effort and was 1-for-4 with an RBI at the plate.
Also accounting for offense were Holly Staid (1-for-4 with a run scored), Cecilia Columb (1-for-3 with a run scored), Kallie Beltrami (1-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored), Gabriella Vega-Zepeda (1-for-3 with an RBI), Alexandra Hill (1-for-4) and Marylu Avina (2-for-3).
JV Baseball
Fort Bragg 11, St. Helena 1 (6 inn.)
The Saints managed only six hits and committed seven errors in a lopsided game at Fort Bragg on Friday.
Fort Bragg led 7-1 heading into the sixth inning and scored four runs in the frame to finish off the run-rule win.