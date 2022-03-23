St. Helena Prep Report: Swim teams sweep Willits at home

The St. Helena High swim team and Grace Christian-Santa Rosa visited Technology-Rohnert Park on March 3 and beat both opponents in the girls division and defeated Tech in the boys competition.

“The kids did really well,” Saints head coach Kevin Twohey said of the North Central League I meet.

St. Helena went on to host Napa High in a David vs. Goliath nonleague meet on March 8.

“Napa pretty much dominated us with their numbers,” Twohey said.

On March 10, the Saints hosted Willits in another league meet and won the boys competition 50-14 and the girls meet 77-61.

The boys got wins from Rowen Willen in the 100 freestyle (1:04.60) and 100 breaststroke (1:32.43), Will Walter in the 200 free (2:33.22) and 100 backstroke (1:25.65), Jathan Reynolds in the 50 free (41.84), the 200 medley relay (2:24.03) and 200 free relay (2:15 97).

The girls got wins from Monica Suhr in the 200 individual medley (2:35.25), Talia Ricci in the 100 free (1:18.04), Madeline Taylor in the 500 free (9:54.90), and their 200 free relay team (2:09.63).

Ricci was second in the 200 free (2:55.04), as was Juliette Williams-Smith in the 50 free (33.80) and 100 free (1:18.59) and Hartleigh Demchuck in the 100 breaststroke (1:34.73).

“We’ve got a really great group of 12 swimmers, three boys and nine girls. It’s the smallest team I’ve had in 12 years and we have no seniors, but it’s a really great group of kids,” Twohey said. “We have quite a few freshmen, quite a few new swimmers. We’re looking forward to a good season. We’re most excited that we’re having a regular season again and traveling again. We’re home and away against every team in the league and we’re looking forward to that.”

The Coastal Mountain Conference Championships will be at St. Helena on April 30.

Track and Field

Williams, McClain lead Saints

Eva Williams led the St. Helena girls to impressive day at prestigious Eddie Hart Invitational on Saturday at Pittsburg High, as the sophomore placed second in the girls 800 meters in a personal-record time of 2:36 and went home with a medal.

Lily Desmond posted a personal best in the 100 meters (13.56) and made her debut in the 200 (28.2) with a ninth-place finish, and fellow sophomore Mia Hernandez was sixth in the 200 with a season-best time (27.85) and that is also the fastest time in the Coastal Mountain Conference so far.

Notching a season-best time in the 200 (27.94) and placing eighth was junior Eva Bowen, who was also fourth in the 400 (1:02.00) with a season- and CMC-best time.

At the Dublin Distance Festival, junior Cleo McClain recorded the fastest boys 1600 in the CMC this year with a personal-record time of 4:42.58.

Varsity Softball

St. Helena 11, Justin-Siena 1, 5 innings

The Saints hosted Justin-Siena in a nonleague game Friday and put the game out of reach with a six-run explosion in the first inning. After the Braves scored an earned run off starting pitcher Aribella Farrell (2 innings, 1 hit, 2 strikeouts, no walks) in the second inning, Thalia Smith (3 innings, 1 hit, 8 strikeouts, 4 walks) blanked them the rest of the way.

St. Helena added two runs in the third and three in the fifth to win by the 10-run mercy rule.

Leading the Saints’ 12-hit barrage were Sofia Cupp (3 for 3, double, hit by pitch, RBI, 2 runs scored), Linnea Cupp (2 for 2, hit by pitch, run scored) and Gema Jimenez (2 for 3, triple, double, 2 RBIs, 2 runs scored.

Helping their cause were Farrell (1 for 3, RBI, walk) and Smith (1 for 3, 2 RBIs, 3 stolen bases, 2 runs scored). Also contributing were Skylar Fruetal (1 for 4, 2 RBIs), Blythe Brakesman (1 for 2, walk, run scored), Reese Dahline (1 for 1, double, RBI, stolen base, run scored), Jessica Vega (walk, stolen base, run scored) and Andrea Tobon (2 walks, run scored).

"It was a good game," Saints head coach Brandon Farrell said. "I thought Skylar had a terrific game at second base and they all played really solid defense. Thalia came in and battled through some tough counts and did well, and Gema had a big triple to start us off, driving in a few runs and loosening us up a little bit.

The Saints (4-4) were to host Healdsburg in a makeup game at 4 p.m. Wednesday before opening North Central League I play at Lower Lake on Tuesday.

Varsity Baseball

St. Helena 10, Lick-Wilmerding 0, 5 innings

Jasper Henry pitched a one-hit gem with 7 strikeouts and no walks for the Saints, who led 7-0 after two innings en route to run-ruling the Tigers from San Francisco at home on Friday. The senior helped his cause by going 2 for 3 with a double, RBI, walk, stolen base and 2 runs scored.

Harrison Ronayne led St. Helena’s 11-hit attack by going 3 for 4 with a double, RBI, stolen base and 2 runs scored. Also contributing offensively were Brent Isdahl (1 for 2, 2 walks, 2 runs scored), Miles Harvey (1 for 2, RBI, walk, run scored), Thomas Herdell (1 for 2, 2 RBIs, walk, run scored), Orlando Segura (1 for 1, hit by pitch, RBI), Will Meyer (1 for 1, triple, RBI) and Josh Johnson (1 for 2, 2 runs scored).

Credo 15, St. Helena 5, 5 innings

The Gryphons flipped the Saints’ script on Monday by coming back from a 3-0 deficit in the first inning and run-ruling them in Rohnert Park.

St. Helena (3-5) had 6 hits, half of them by Isdahl (3 for 3, triple, double, 3 RBIs, 2 runs scored). Spencer (1 for 3) and Ronayne (1 for 2, walk, 2 runs scored) and Harvey (1 for 3, stolen base) also connected. Meyer walked and stole a base, Henry walked twice, stole a base and scored a run, and Segura was hit by a pitch.

The Saints host McKinleyville at 4 p.m. Friday, before opening league play at Lower Lake at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

