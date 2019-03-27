Coed tennis
St. Helena 5, Cloverdale 0
The Saints picked up their second sweep of the season to improve to 2-0 on the year with a 5-0 win over Cloverdale on Tuesday.
No. 1 singles players Kellen Maher defeated Javier Hernandez 6-1, 6-0 while No. 2 singles player Holland Smith took care of Grace Messenger 6-0, 6-2. No. 3 singles player Elliot Dunham, playing in her first match of the year, won 6-2, 6-3 over Mikayla Crosby.
“Kellen keeps developing his attacking game with lots of net finishes,” said St. Helena head coach Chris Cheng. “In the No. 2 singles, it was another opportunity for Holland to implement ‘south paw’ strategies and execution. It was Elliot’s first match of the season so it was more a ‘feel it out’ season debut, but she played well, and smart.”
In doubles, the No. 1 pair of Antoine Parr and Alexander Sklan won 6-3, 6-0 over Ivan Quezada and Leopoldo Lara, while the No. 2 pair of Ivan Rodriguez and George Conwell won 6-2, 6-3 over Jimmy Pope and Alexis Layva.
“Overall, happy to get a sunny day and pleased with my team’s performance as well as their sportsmanship and ‘coachability,’” Cheng said. “Promising start and positive outlook for the rest of the short season and CMCs.”
Varsity Baseball
St. Helena 5, Fort Bragg 5 (8 inn. Delayed)
St. Helena and Fort Bragg were unable to complete their North Central League I bout on Tuesday, stopping the game after the completion of the eighth inning with the score tied at 5-5.
The game will be completed when St. Helena travels to Fort Bragg in April.
The Saints (4-7, 0-1 NCL I) trailed 5-0 in the fourth but rallied to tie the game at 5-5 after scoring two runs in the fourth and three more in the fifth, capped by a two-RBI single from Luis Robledo, his only hit of the game.
Junior Caleb Jeske accounted for three of the Saints’ six hits in the game, going 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.
As a team, the Saints drew 10 walks but also struck out 12 times against four different Fort Bragg (4-4) pitchers, three of whom were lefties.
Starting pitcher Caleb Granados went 5 1/3 innings and allowed five hits and five runs (four earned) while striking out two and walking four. Stacy Nelson relieved him with one out in the sixth and pitched 2 2/3 innings of one-hit ball while striking out four and walking one.
The Saints are scheduled to return to action Friday when they play at Middletown (4-5).
Softball
Fort Bragg 10, St. Helena 2
The Saints dropped their NCL I opener on Tuesday 10-2 to visiting Fort Bragg to drop to 4-5 on the season and 0-1 in league play.
Sophomore Carter Dahline pitched a complete game, allowing 10 hits and 10 runs (six earned) while striking out three and walking four. She was also 1-for-3 with an RBI double and a run scored.
The Saints scored single runs in the fourth and fifth innings while Fort Bragg (4-3, 1-0 NCL I) scored four runs in the first, two in the third, three in the fourth and one more in the seventh.
Rounding out the offense for St. Helena were Holly Staid (0-for-3 with a walk and a run scored), Alexandra Hill (1-for-3), Zoe Long (1-for-3) and Gabriella Vega-Zepeda (1-for-2 with a walk).
The Saints return to action Friday when they travel to Middletown.
JV Baseball
Fort Bragg 11, St. Helena 2
The Saints dropped to 4-7 on the season and 1-1 in NCL I play with their 11-2 loss to the visiting Timberwolves on Tuesday.
Fort Bragg scored four runs in the first and never looked back, outhitting the Saints 13-4 in the contest.
Offensively, the Saints were led by Jasper Henry (1-for-2 with an RBI and a walk), Miles Harvey (1-for-3 with a double) and Spencer Printz (0-for-3 with an RBI).
Henry also got the start on the mound and pitched 3 2/3 innings, allowing seven hits and eight runs (one earned) while striking out two and walking three.
The Saints committed five errors in the game and only one of the 11 runs they allowed was earned.