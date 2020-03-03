St. Helena Prep Report: Varsity baseball splits first two games; JV throws combined no-hitter

The St. Helena varsity baseball team split its first two games of the season last week, downing El Molino, 4-1, in their opener on Wednesday before dropping a tough one to Piedmont, 3-2, on Saturday.

In their opener against El Molino, starting pitcher Caleb Granados was nearly perfect. He took a perfect game into the seventh inning but had it broken up by the first batter of the frame on an error. The Lions got their first hit with two outs in the inning after Granados had been subbed out for junior Stacy Nelson, who finished the game out in relief.

St. Helena scored three times in the sixth inning to back up Granados, who went 6 1/3 innings, allowing 1 unearned run while striking out 8 and walking 1 on just 75 pitches. Nelson got the final 2 outs on strikeouts and walked 1.

Nelson also went 1 for 2 at the plate with an RBI and a run scored. Sam Coltrin went 1 for 3 with a double and Jackson Dena and Granados each recorded an RBI.

On Saturday, Piedmont broke a 1-1 tie with two runs in the bottom of the fifth thanks to three straight singles off of Nelson, who went the full six innings for the Saints. He allowed 7 hits and 3 walks while striking out 4. All 3 runs were earned.