St. Helena Prep Report: Varsity baseball splits first two games; JV throws combined no-hitter

The St. Helena varsity baseball team split its first two games of the season last week, downing El Molino, 4-1, in their opener on Wednesday before dropping a tough one to Piedmont, 3-2, on Saturday.
In their opener against El Molino, starting pitcher Caleb Granados was nearly perfect. He took a perfect game into the seventh inning but had it broken up by the first batter of the frame on an error. The Lions got their first hit with two outs in the inning after Granados had been subbed out for junior Stacy Nelson, who finished the game out in relief.
St. Helena scored three times in the sixth inning to back up Granados, who went 6 1/3 innings, allowing 1 unearned run while striking out 8 and walking 1 on just 75 pitches. Nelson got the final 2 outs on strikeouts and walked 1.
Nelson also went 1 for 2 at the plate with an RBI and a run scored. Sam Coltrin went 1 for 3 with a double and Jackson Dena and Granados each recorded an RBI.
On Saturday, Piedmont broke a 1-1 tie with two runs in the bottom of the fifth thanks to three straight singles off of Nelson, who went the full six innings for the Saints. He allowed 7 hits and 3 walks while striking out 4. All 3 runs were earned.
St. Helena got a run back in the top of the sixth on an RBI single from Granados, and had the tying run on base in the seventh but couldn’t drive him home.
The Saints (1-1) managed only 4 hits as a team. Jonathan Gamble went 3 for 3 with an RBI and a run scored. The other hit was Granados’ knock, which drove in Gamble.
St. Helena is back in action Thursday when it travels to Napa for a 3:30 p.m. game. The Saints will then visit Justin-Siena at 11 a.m. Saturday for a game that will be broadcast on KVON 1440 AM.
JV Baseball
Saints out to 2-1 start
The younger Saints got their season off to a roaring start last Wednesday with a 25-5 mercy-rule win over El Molino.
They scored 10 runs in the first inning and ended the game with a 12-spot in the bottom of the fourth. The Lions helped St. Helena by committing 7 errors.
All nine Saints recorded RBIs, with Orlando Segura (1 for 5, triple, 3 runs scored) leading the way with 4. Adding 3 RBIs apiece were Harrison Ronayne (2 for 3, 4 runs scored), Spencer Printz (1 for 3, 4 runs scored), Miles Harvey (3 for 4, double, 2 runs scored) and Santos Segura (2 for 3, 3 runs scored).
On the mound, Josh Johnson went 2 1/3 innings with 5 strikeouts and 3 earned runs. Harvey went the last 1 2/3 with 2 strikeouts, 3 walks, 2 hits and 2 runs (1 earned).
Piedmont turned the tables on visiting St. Helena on Saturday, handing the Saints a 16-3 loss in a game stopped after five innings due to the mercy rule. The Highlanders plated 4 runs in the first, 7 in the second and 5 more in the third. St. Helena, which committed 5 errors, got its 3 runs in the top of the fifth.
Printz was the Saints’ top offensive player, going 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs.
The Saints got back on track in a big way Tuesday with a 10-1 win at St. Vincent in which two pitchers combined to throw a no-hitter.
Ronayne started on the mound and went 5 strong innings with 7 strikeouts and 3 walks, allowing an unearned run. Harvey finished the game out, recording 1 strikeout in his lone inning of work.
Leading the way offensively for the Saints were Rehn Bothog (2 for 5, double, triple, 3 RBIs, 2 runs scored), Harvey (2 for 3, 2 RBI, double, 2 runs scored), Ronayne (1 for 2, double, 2 RBIs, 1 run scored).
Next up, the Saints will play at Justin-Siena on Saturday at 12:30 p.m.
Varsity Basketball
NCL I announces all-league teams
Senior guard Jonathan Gamble was the lone all-league basketball selection from St. Helena this year, receiving honorable mention.
Gamble’s averages in North Central League I play for the Saints, who went 5-9, were 8.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.4 assists (a team-high) and 1.5 steals per game.
The complete all-league teams are as follows:
Boys
MVP
Jaron Mertle, Clear Lake, Sr.
1st Team
Darius Ford, Clear Lake, Sr.
Travis Howe, Clear Lake, Sr.
Josh Lemley, Cloverdale , Jr.
Dylan Muller, Cloverdale, So.
Andreas Cervantes, Middletown , Sr.
2nd Team
Tyler Cerini, Clear Lake, Sr.
Donavon Valadez, Clear Lake, Jr.
Shane Turner, Cloverdale, Sr.
Alex Whitehead , Fort Bragg, Sr.
Jimmy Rockwell , Middletown, Sr.
Honorable Mention
Jonathan Gamble, St. Helena, Sr.
Bodhi Baird, Kelseyville, Sr.
Trevon Mehtlan, Fort Bragg, Fr.
Martin Coughlin, Willits, Jr.
Sammy Cervantes, Middletown, Sr.
Girls
MVP
Tehya Bird, Cloverdale, Sr.
1st Team
Sidney Howe, Clear Lake, So.
Samatha Hughes, Lower Lake, Sr.
Allison Bryant, Kelseyville, Sr.
Abbey Brown, Middletown, Sr.
Catherine Driver, Cloverdale, Jr.
2nd Team
Sophie Kucer, Middletown, Jr.
Lilah Hurst, Fort Bragg, Jr.
Rylee Mix, Clear Lake, So.
Alisha Jones, Lower Lake, Sr.
Paige Astley, Middletown, So.
Honorable Mention
Athene Anderson, Fort Bragg, Sr.
Ahnna Randolph, Cloverdale, Jr.
Joy Ingles, Clear Lake, Jr.
Ryann Taylor, Kelseyville, Jr.
Brianna Alves, Middletown, Jr.