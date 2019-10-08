The St. Helena volleyball team picked up its third straight win with a tightly-contested five set victory on the road over Lower Lake on Tuesday.
The Saints won 26-24, 25-22, 19-25, 25-22, 15-10 to improve to 5-4 in North Central League I play and 9-14 overall.
"All the sets were close and it could have gone either way," said head coach Jessica McCornack. "The girls fought and stayed together."
Carter Dahline had a huge night with a team-high 16 kills and 5 blocks. Ashtyn Taylor had 14 kills with 3 aces, Dyani Lopez 11 kills, Nicole Cia had 10 kills and 4 blocks, Olivia Andersen had 2 kills and a block and Kaitlyn Glakeler had 42 assists.
Power shutoffs permitting, the Saints will host league-leading Kelseyville on Thursday.
Boys Soccer
St. Helena 3, Lower Lake 2
The Saints continue their torrid play on Tuesday with a road win over the Trojans.
Scoring for St. Helena were Diego Moya, Raphael Nadalie and Matteo Caldera. The win was the fourth straight for the Saints, who are remain in first place in the NCL I with an 8-1 record.
On the season, they're 11-2-1.
Shutoffs permitting, they'll host Kelseyville on Thursday.
Girls Soccer
St. Helena 5, Lower Lake 1
The girls also won their fourth straight on Tuesday in a blowout win over the Trojans on the road.
Cydney Adamson scored two goals while Eva Bowen, Marylu Avina and Mabel Wilms each scored one to lead the Saints, who improved to 7-2 in league play and 8-3 overall.
The Saints blanked Willits, 5-0, at home last Thursday.
Shutoffs permitting, they'll look to make it five straight wins when they host Kelseyville on Thursday.