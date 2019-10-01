Varsity Volleyball
St. Helena 3, Clear Lake 1
The Saints snapped a seven-match skid on Tuesday with a four-set win over the Cardinals at home. The Saints won 25-18, 22-25, 25-12, 25-21 to move into a tie for fourth place in the North Central League I with the Cardinals at 3-4. The Saints are also now 8-15 overall.
Dyani Lopez had a team-high 9 aces and 7 kills, while Ashtlyn Taylor had 4 aces to go with her 9 kills and 28 digs. Carter Dahline led the team with 11 kills and added 4 aces. Ella White also had 2 kills while Eva Grace had one. Ellie Blakley had 52 digs.
The Saints have another home match on Thursday when they host Willits.
Fort Bragg 3, St. Helena 1
The Saints dropped what was their seventh straight match last Thursday, falling 25-19, 27-25, 25-19, 25-19 to the Wolverines on the road.
Boys Soccer
St. Helena 5, Clear Lake 2
The Saints continue their torrid start to the year, picking up their ninth win of the season against the Cardinals on Tuesday. The Saints are also 6-1 in NCL I play and sit atop the league standings with a matchup with second-place Willits (9-4-1, 6-2-1) in store for Thursday.
The Saints down Fort Bragg, 4-3, on the road last Thursday.
With a record of 9-2-1, the Saints have already totaled the most wins in a season since 2007 with seven regular-season games remaining on their schedule.
Girls Soccer
St. Helena 4, Clear Lake 0
The Saints moved to 5-2 in league play and 6-3 overall with a shutout victory over the visiting Cardinals on Tuesday.
This is the Saints second win a row. They beat Fort Bragg, 4-1, on the road last Thursday. They're currently third in the league standings behind Cloverdale and Middletown.
Cross Country
Members of the St. Helena cross country team competed in two meets last week, a conference meet at Fort Bragg on Sept. 25 and the Capital Cross Challenge in Sacramento on Sept. 28.
At Bald Hill Course in Fort Bragg, girls distance star Harper McClain smashed the course record, completing the 2.9-mile race in 18 minutes, 10 seconds. She took over 2 minutes off the old record of 20:30 set back in 2012.
In the boys’ race, senior Jordan Reilly finished second with a time of 18:40.
In Sacramento over the weekend, Reilly finished the boys 5k in 16:55, placing 129th out of the field of 369 runners. His time ranked as the sixth-fastest among Division 5 runners in the North Coast Section this year.
Also turning in times in Sacramento were freshmen Cleo McClain and Andrew Hileman, who finished 27th and 97th, respectively, out of a field of 167 other entrants in the frosh 2-mile race. Cleo McClain turned in a time of 11:52, while Hileman clocked in at 13:10.