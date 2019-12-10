The St. Helena wrestling squad competed in two meets over the weekend, the Coastal Mountain Conference Novice Tournament at Lower Lake High School on Friday and the Fishman Tournament at Elsie Allen High School on Saturday.
On Friday, 165-pound senior team captain Kevin Argueta and 180-pound junior Sebastiano Sainato each finished first in their respective divisions, while 170-pound junior Daniel Martinez, 115-pound freshman Gino Hanna and 160-pound sophomore Orland Segura all finished second in their divisions.
215-pound senior Will Grace, 210-pound senior Eduardo Ramirez, 136-pound freshman Jake Salling, 120-pound freshman Fabrizio Reyes and 114-pound freshman Thomas Herdell all finished third in their competitions.
“Our young team did very well at the toughest novice tournament I have ever been to,” said St. Helena head wrestling coach Steve Solis. “(There were) 165 wrestlers from St. Helena, Fort Bragg, Cloverdale, Kelseyville, Upper Lake, Middletown, Lower Lake, Clearlake and Willits.”
On Saturday morning at Elsie Allen, Martinez and Hanna finished first in their divisions, Argueta third in his, while Reyes, Sainato and 152-pound senior Juan Flores each finished fourth.
“With short rest and little sleep, we performed well,” Solis said. “I am very proud of this young inexperienced group of wrestlers.”
The Saints next meet is Saturday, Dec. 14, at American Canyon High School. Matches begin at 8:30 a.m.
Varsity Boys Basketball
St. Helena 53, Winters 35
The Saints improved to 4-3 on the season with runaway road win at Winters on Tuesday night.
In his varsity debut, freshman Will Meyer hit three three-pointers to finish with a team-high 11 points. Collin Darrall added 10 points with a pair of threes while Fawad Muhammad chipped in 7.
As a team, the Saints hit 10 three-pointers and led 36-16 at the half.
They'll return to action Thursday when they open play of the Cloverdale Holiday Tournament against Del Norte.