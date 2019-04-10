The Napa Valley Register released its 2018-19 All-County Awards for boys and girls basketball and boys soccer this past week. Here are those honored from St. Helena.
Boys Basketball
Offensive Player of the Year
Nick Jeworowski, St. Helena senior
The 6-foot-1 center averaged 13.6 points per game on 49-percent shooting for the season, with six games of 20 points or more – including a season-high 27 – and five games with 15 points or more. When the Saints were pushing hard for the playoffs, he asserted himself as the team’s offensive leader. During that eight-game stretch, he averaged 19.3 points, on 57-percent shooting, In addition to his offensive skills, he had a huge presence inside on the defensive end, using his leaping ability to block 37 shots and average 7.8 rebounds per game. He made the All-North Central League I First Team and was all-tournament at the Sutter Home Invitational and Cloverdale Tournament.
Player of the Year
Zach Swim, Napa senior
Finalists
Jonathan Gamble, St. Helena junior
The 6-foot-2 point guard made the All-North Central League I Second Team after leading the Saints in assists and deflections and finishing second in rebounding, steals and blocks. He helped the Saints go 8-6 in the NCL I, their best league record in seven years. “Jonathan was a pass-first point guard that loved to create opportunities for his teammates,” head coach Jim Gamble of his son. “He deftly handled the defensive pressure that the other teams brought every game and was like having a coach on the floor.”
Defensive Player of the Year
Grant Polk, Vintage senior
Finalists
Jasiel Flores, Calistoga senior
Christian Iano, St. Helena senior
Blake Murray, Vintage junior
Barrett Donohoe, Justin-Siena senior
Justin Row, Pacific Union College Prep senior
Newcomer of the Year
Christian Caldera, Calistoga freshman
Finalists
Khai Curry, American Canyon freshman
Brayden Greenlee, Napa sophomore
Sam Johannessen, American Canyon senior
Tyler Oda, Napa freshman
Fawad Muhammad, St. Helena sophomore
Boys Soccer
Player of the Year
Oscar Loyola, Vintage senior
Finalists
Francis Aquilina, St. Helena senior
Named to the All-North Central League I First Team, he helped the Saints score 23 goals and finish 3-10-3 overall and 2-8-3 in league play. The two-sport athlete is now back on the swim team and trying to help the Saints win their third straight Coastal Mountain Conference crown.
Newcomer of the Year
Jorge Galvan, Vintage sophomore
Finalists
Isaac Garcia, Calistoga freshman
Reynaldo Gonzalez, St. Helena sophomore
Thomas Grimes, St. Helena freshman
Diego Moya, St. Helena sophomore
Samuel Villanueva, Napa sophomore
Girls Basketball
Defensive Player of the Year
Nicole Gleeson, Vintage senior
Finalists
Sophia Haeuser, Trinity Prep junior
Jovana Hernandez, St. Helena senior
Tully Leonard, Calistoga sophomore
Ella Thatcher, Justin-Siena senior
Siena Young, Napa senior