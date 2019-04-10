The Napa Valley Register released its 2018-19 All-County Awards for boys and girls basketball and boys soccer this past week. Here are those honored from St. Helena.

Boys Basketball

Offensive Player of the Year

Nick Jeworowski, St. Helena senior

The 6-foot-1 center averaged 13.6 points per game on 49-percent shooting for the season, with six games of 20 points or more – including a season-high 27 – and five games with 15 points or more. When the Saints were pushing hard for the playoffs, he asserted himself as the team’s offensive leader. During that eight-game stretch, he averaged 19.3 points, on 57-percent shooting, In addition to his offensive skills, he had a huge presence inside on the defensive end, using his leaping ability to block 37 shots and average 7.8 rebounds per game. He made the All-North Central League I First Team and was all-tournament at the Sutter Home Invitational and Cloverdale Tournament.

Player of the Year

Zach Swim, Napa senior

Finalists

Jonathan Gamble, St. Helena junior

The 6-foot-2 point guard made the All-North Central League I Second Team after leading the Saints in assists and deflections and finishing second in rebounding, steals and blocks. He helped the Saints go 8-6 in the NCL I, their best league record in seven years. “Jonathan was a pass-first point guard that loved to create opportunities for his teammates,” head coach Jim Gamble of his son. “He deftly handled the defensive pressure that the other teams brought every game and was like having a coach on the floor.”

Defensive Player of the Year

Grant Polk, Vintage senior

Finalists

Jasiel Flores, Calistoga senior

Christian Iano, St. Helena senior

Blake Murray, Vintage junior

Barrett Donohoe, Justin-Siena senior

Justin Row, Pacific Union College Prep senior

Newcomer of the Year

Christian Caldera, Calistoga freshman

Finalists

Khai Curry, American Canyon freshman

Brayden Greenlee, Napa sophomore

Sam Johannessen, American Canyon senior

Tyler Oda, Napa freshman

Fawad Muhammad, St. Helena sophomore

Boys Soccer

Player of the Year

Oscar Loyola, Vintage senior

Finalists

Francis Aquilina, St. Helena senior

Named to the All-North Central League I First Team, he helped the Saints score 23 goals and finish 3-10-3 overall and 2-8-3 in league play. The two-sport athlete is now back on the swim team and trying to help the Saints win their third straight Coastal Mountain Conference crown.

Newcomer of the Year

Jorge Galvan, Vintage sophomore

Finalists

Isaac Garcia, Calistoga freshman

Reynaldo Gonzalez, St. Helena sophomore

Thomas Grimes, St. Helena freshman

Diego Moya, St. Helena sophomore

Samuel Villanueva, Napa sophomore

Girls Basketball

Defensive Player of the Year

Nicole Gleeson, Vintage senior

Finalists

Sophia Haeuser, Trinity Prep junior

Jovana Hernandez, St. Helena senior

Tully Leonard, Calistoga sophomore

Ella Thatcher, Justin-Siena senior

Siena Young, Napa senior

