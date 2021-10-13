St. Helena Soccer: Saints happy to be in hunt again

Meanwhile, he said, Andrea Rodriguez-Mendoza “became a starter only a couple of weeks ago and has really changed our wing attack on the sides.”

Assistant coach Michael Hanna was pleased with the Saints’ execution against Kelseyville.

“We had some really strong moments of brilliance out there with the give-and-gos, and we’ve been working on some overlaps and some of the set plays really went nicely; they went the way we practiced them,” Hanna said. “I was pleased that we got a chance to get everybody some playing time today. It’s great for the younger players to see the intensity and pace of a varsity soccer match.

Kaylee Moura said the sudden passing in April 2020 of then-senior Emma Fife, the 2019 team’s star player and a 2019-20 Napa County Girls Soccer Player of the Year Finalist, is still fresh on the older players’ minds.

“It was hard,” the senior said. “I met some of my best friends on the team after the death of Emma Fife, but it was hard to bring the team back together and get us on the field. It’s been hard to play without her, but I’m glad I can follow in her footsteps.