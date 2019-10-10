The planned power shutoffs currently affecting large swaths of Northern California forced the reshuffling of several St. Helena High athletic events on Thursday.
The boys and girls soccer games against Kelseyville, originally scheduled for 4 and 5:30 p.m., respectively, on Thursday have been moved up to 2:30 and 4 p.m.
The volleyball game against Kelseyville also scheduled for Thursday has been postponed for Monday, with the same start times of 5 p.m. for JV and 6 p.m for varsity.
The status of Friday night's football games is still unclear as of early Thursday afternoon.