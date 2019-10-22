St. Helena High bid farewell to another class of seniors on a busy Tuesday night.
Hosting Fort Bragg in their last regular-season home games of the fall, the volleyball team and the boys and girls soccer teams held Senior Night ceremonies to honor the members of this year’s graduating class.
The girls soccer team started off the evening with a 5-2 win over Fort Bragg, snapping a two-game losing streak and improving to 9-4 in the North Central League I and 10-5 overall.
The team honored its three seniors, Marylu Avina Rodriguez, Emma Fife and Marilyn Wilms, after the game. Avina and Fife each scored two goals to help lead St. Helena to the win, while Geneva Vallerga added one goal.
“It’s been a complete privilege (to coach this class) because when we saw our roster and that we had only six upperclassmen and all the rest were underclassmen with a lot of freshmen and we saw the talent, we knew that it was going to take some time to build something,” said first-year head coach Milton Gallegos. “It came along as we expected and it’s really exciting. We can’t replace these three seniors, but we have some young, eager players coming up and I have no doubt that next year we will pick up where we left off and only improve.”
The boys soccer team, the outright NCL I champion for the first time since 2009, dropped its contest to the Timberwolves, 2-1, for its second straight loss. Even after dropping two straight, the Saints are still 13-4-1 overall and 10-3 in league, one of their best seasons in program history.
They honored seniors Caleb Granados, Patrick Hamlin, Erik Martinez, Matteo Caldera and George Conwell before the game. Granados also was the lone goal scorer for the Saints.
“It’s been great (coaching this class) – especially, Erik who’s been with me a long time,” said head coach Ozzie Gallegos. “We took our bumps and bruises, so it’s really special and nice to see these guys be in the position they’re at. It’s been a long time in the making and they more than deserve where they’re at. It’s been fun. I’m going to miss all five of those guys, for sure.”
The volleyball squad capped off the night with a 3-0 loss to the Timberwolves, 25-20, 25-18, 25-15.
Ashtlyn Taylor had 7 kills and a block, Dyani Lopez had 5 kills, Carter Dahline had 4 kills and 5 blocks, Nicole Cia had 2 kills and 4 blocks, and Ella White had 2 blocks for the Saints, who dropped to 6-7 in league and 11-18 overall.
They honored seniors Ellie Blakeley, Cia and Lopez before the game.
“It’s been wonderful,” said first-year head coach Jessica McCornack. “I’ve been very fortunate to know these girls. Getting to know them this year and realizing everything they’ve overcome and things that they’ve accomplished and becoming the women that they are, it’s pretty awesome. To get to be a part of their senior year, it’s an honor for me because they’re all great leaders. They’re all respectful. … They’re all so involved, so to manage their time and put the commitment forth for our program and our team is just an honor. They lead by example.”
All three teams were to finish their regular seasons Wednesday with a road trip to Clear Lake. The soccer teams have already clinched playoff spots and will wait to find out who their first-round opponents will be. The brackets will be drawn on Nov. 3 and the first round of games will be Nov. 6.
As for volleyball, the Saints are on the bubble and could clinch a spot or fall out contention based on how they performed on Wednesday. The seeding meeting for volleyball is Oct. 27 and the first round would be played on Oct. 30 were the Saints to qualify.