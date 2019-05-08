The St. Helena High softball team wrapped up its 2019 season Tuesday with a 13-8 win over Willits at home on Senior Night.
The Saints honored seniors Cecilia Columb, Kallie Beltrami and Holly Staid during a brief ceremony before the game. All three played softball for the entirety of their high school careers and are going out on a high note. With a final overall season record of 8-14, this year’s team won the most games in program history since before the 2004-05 season.
“We just had a really good dynamic this year,” said Columb after the game. “We were a lot more together and our gears were more in line, where past years we might’ve been more concerned with ourselves.”
Like any season, the Saints experienced their ups and downs. But ending the year with a win, and a 15-year program record for victories, meant the seniors were all smiles on an otherwise bittersweet day.
“I was really excited, but I didn’t want the season to end,” said Staid. “I love this sport, I love my team, and coming out here is the best part of my day after school. It’s kind of sad that it’s over, and it seemed very fast, but I definitely love the players and the coaches.”
The seniors all played a role in Tuesday’s win. As she's been all season, Staid was solid in the field while Columb and Beltrami made noise at the plate. Columb went 1-for-2 with a double and scored two runs and Beltrami went 2-for-3 with an RBI and three runs scored.
Willits actually drew first blood with a four-run first inning, which featured two triples that sailed over St. Helena outfielders’ heads. No matter. The Saints answered with five runs of their own in their half of the first and took a 5-4 lead into the second, when they added three more runs to stretch their lead to 8-4.
After the rocky first inning, Carter Dahline settled in and pitched two scoreless innings, allowing the Saints to build a 10-4 lead. But Willits broke through again in the fourth, plating four runs to pull within 10-8 and make things interesting.
“My plan was to try and play everybody today, but it ended up being too close,” said St. Helena head coach Brian Long with a chuckle.
The Saints got some much-needed insurance runs in the fifth. Thanks to three consecutive two-out singles, they scored three more runs to take a 13-8 lead that they rode to the final out.
Dahline finished 3-for-3 and scored two runs, Alexandra Hill was 1-for-4 with a game-high three RBIs and Gabriela Vega-Zepeda went 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
“I think it was a pretty successful season,” Long said. “We had a lot of girls quit. We started with 23 and ended with 15 and kind of settled there. But they put in a lot of work and got progressively better each game, which is all you can ask for as a coach.”
Long had nothing but praise for his three seniors, all of whom played key leadership roles in a season that was turbulent at times. The Saints found out just days before the first game of the season that they didn’t have enough players to field a JV team and had to have almost two full rosters of players on the varsity team. Many of them quit due to a lack of playing time. A flurry of rained out games and postponements didn’t make matters any better.
And yet despite the ominous start to the season, the Saints still rattled off the most wins the program has had in over 15 years.
“I think our team came together and worked together a lot better throughout the season,” said Staid.
As for the seniors, all three appear headed for bright futures.
“They’ve been solid players for all four years,” Long said. “They’ve obviously gotten better as they’ve been here, but they’ve all got great heads on their shoulders. I mean, all three of them are going to good colleges. Cici is going to Davis, Holly is going to Cornell, and Kallie is going to UCLA. … So they’re going to go on and do better things than softball.”