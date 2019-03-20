North Central League I play is set to begin for the St. Helena softball team against Kelseyville on Friday, after an up-and-down preseason slate came to a close on Tuesday.
The Saints wrapped up their preseason schedule with a 6-3, extra-inning loss to Winters on Monday, followed by a 9-3 loss to St. Vincent on Tuesday.
But even after falling to 4-4, the Saints will enter NCL I play in a much better place than when they entered the preseason.
About a month ago, St. Helena head coach Brian Long learned that the program would not field a JV team due to a lack of numbers. Begrudgingly, he had to bring all of the JV players up to the varsity level.
“It’s really difficult at practice because I’ve got players that are at two different speeds,” Long said after the Saints fell 12-0 in run-rule loss to Berean Christian on March 7. “And it’s hard to go from one speed to the next speed and be productive. You’ve got to spend more time with the less-experienced players, and the varsity players end up standing around.”
On top of that, rain forced the Saints to cancel two of their first four games, both contests the Saints felt they at least had a chance at winning.
The cherry on top was the loss to Berean Christian, in which the Saints committed double-digit errors and managed only two hits on offense. The mood immediately following that game was bleak.
“I think it’s going be kind of a tough season for us,” Long said then. “We got a lot of inexperience.”
But the tone changed for the better after that, as the Saints rattled off wins in three of their next four games. They beat Healdsburg 20-15 on March 8, took down Rio Vista 8-6 on March 13, and beat Healdsburg again 16-6 on March 15 for their fourth win.
“The wins definitely made the girls feel like they’re moving in the right direction, gave them a little bit of self-esteem,” Long said. “They get to know what winning feels like and get to know what they have to do to win.”
St. Helena won only four games all of last year, the fourth win coming in the last game of the season.
The turnaround this season was sparked by a flurry of defensive changes that Long enacted following the loss to Berean Christian.
“I brought my center fielder in to play shortstop, I took my third baseman and put her in left field, I took my third baseman and put her in center field, and put my left fielder in to play third base,” Long explained Monday. “So, I did a bit of defensive switching and it’s seemed to have immediate dividends. They made a couple of easy errors in the infield today, which is uncharacteristic of what they’ve been doing, but it’s really been working. I think it’s what we’re going to stick with for the rest of the season.”
On Monday, the Saints put together six innings of solid play before slipping up down the stretch.
St. Helena led 3-1 entering the seventh inning, but a two-run, inside-the-park home run from Winters sent the game into extra innings tied 3-3. The Warriors then jumped on the Saints in the eighth, plating three runs to take a 6-3 lead before shutting the Saints down in the bottom half to secure the win.
But even after the disappointing finish, Long expressed optimism about how his team has played over the past two weeks.
“It was a close game and we’ve been doing this for the last couple weeks, been in almost every game,” he said. “We got beat 12-0 by Berean Christian, and then ever since then we’ve been playing a lot better.”
The Saints boast four returners from last year’s team, which went 4-15 overall and 2-12 in the NCL I. Among those four are sophomore Carter Dahline, who was a finalist for All-County Player of the Year, senior Kallie Beltrami, who was an All-County Defensive Player of the Year finalist, and sophomore Gabriella Vega-Zepeda, who was an All-County Newcomer of the Year finalist.
The Saints round their roster out with freshmen Carmela Ramirez, Andrea Tobon, Alexandra Hill, Jessica Ramirez-Hernandez, Sundari Lauher, Alexa Aguila Gutierrez and Reine Bissember, sophomores Daniella Mendoza Tapia, Kayla Canfield, Zoe Long, Taralynn Alkins, Leannah Paul and Aidee Josseline Thomas, juniors Marylu Avina, Kayla Patlan McKay and Cindy Lopez Alvarado, and seniors Holly Staid and Cecilia Columb.
After Friday’s league opener against the Knights, the Saints hit the road next week for games at Fort Bragg on Tuesday and Middletown on Friday.
“I’m excited to start league play,” Long said. “It’s 14 games for us and we’ll see how we do on the other end.”