St. Helena Softball Season Outlook: Saints looking to taking another step forward to Farrell at the helm

With an overall record of 8-14, the St. Helena High varsity softball team put together one of its most successful years in recent memory last spring.
This spring, the Saints are looking to take another step forward. They’ll look to do so under new leadership, as head football coach Brandon Farrell is making the jump to the diamond from the gridiron. He takes the reins from outgoing head coach Brian Long, who stepped down at the end of last season.
Farrell will still head the football program but until softball season ends later this spring, his focus will be on the diamond instead of the gridiron. He’s been coaching softball at the youth level for the past few years and wanted to stick with the group he’s been leading as it makes the jump from Little League to next level.
“I’ve seen them grow to enjoy the game and I felt like I wanted to be part of their high school experience as well,” he said on Tuesday. “So far we’ve been lucky to have some other coaches that have come along with me.”
Those coaches are Rebecca Dupree, Kristin Ashley, Bob Horton and Tom Conlon. Horton is a returning assistant coach from last year. Conlon will lead the JV program, which has returned thanks to a higher turnout of players.
A year ago, St. Helena had just over 20 players in the entire program, which was decidedly not enough to field two teams. So the Saints consolidated, putting everyone on the varsity team in lieu of cuts. While the Saints' win-loss record improved, the larger team came with its fair share of challenges, leading a handful of younger players to quit because of a lack of playing time.
But those are issues of the past this spring. Farrell reported that there are 27 players spread out over both teams, 14 on varsity and 13 on JV, with a unique mix of veteran upperclassmen and talented incoming underclassmen and not a lot in between.
“We have a large age split,” Farrell said of his varsity squad, which will take a 1-1 record into Friday's game at Piedmont. "We have a junior and a sophomore on the varsity, and then everybody else is either a senior or a freshman.”
The complete varsity roster is comprised of seniors Ellie Blakeley, Marylu Avina, Mitzi Caldera, Stephany Rios, Gabi Vega Zepeda, Kayla Patlan-McKay and Cindy Lopez, junior Carter Dahline, sophomore Alexandra Hill, and freshmen Sofia Cupp, Mia Wagner, Gema Jimenez, Aribella Farrell (Brandon Farrell's daughter) and Linnea Cupp.
He added, though, that this mix has worked out for the better so far.
“The girls have worked really hard to mesh together,” Farrell said.
He said the players are working among themselves to make the mix of experienced and inexperienced players work to the best of their abilities.
“The girls sat together on their own without any coaches and came up with what they thought was important for their success and for their enjoyment of this season,” he said. “They want to make the mix of young and old work and it certainly has shown that we can do that. We’re growing in terms of preparation before the pitch and in terms of communication, but we still have a long, long way to go.”
After their first two games, that’s been fairly clear.
In their opener, they played a nearly flawless game in a 12-0 mercy-rule win over El Molino in which Dahline and Aribella Farrell nearly combined to pitch a perfect game. Dahline allowed the Lions’ only baserunner of the game on a single while striking out eight over her three innings of work, before Farrell came in to retire the last six batters of the game via strikeouts.
The Saints also got 14 hits in 29 at-bats as a team and scored five runs in both the third and fourth innings, proving that they have potential at the plate as well as in the circle.
But their second game, against San Rafael on Monday, highlighted where they still need to improve. They trailed only 2-1 going into the final frame but allowed the Bulldogs to score three runs in the top of the seventh to pull away.
“I think our team is like any team. We’re going to go through our bumps in the road and we’re going to find the game of softball very similar to anything you would watch on TV, softball- or baseball-wise,” Brandon Farrell said. “I mean you’re going to run into games where the mistakes are going to find you and we’re going to have some games where we’re going to play pretty clean.
“The 12 innings that we’ve played, 11½ of them have been pretty clean.”
That’s part of the process with working with a team that will be as reliant on youth as this one. Consistency in sports is only built with reps.
“We’re just taking this day by day for this first year,” the coach continued. “If we’re in a position to win games like we were last night, we want to try and find a way to win those games, and if we find a situation where we’re struggling, I want the girls to learn how to compete and stay with it and go on to the next day. That’s all I really know.”
Rounding out the JV program with Conlon this year will be freshmen Jessica Vega Zepeda, Prisila Ramirez, Anahiz Martinez, Karly Martin, Bella Castle, Taylor Buchannon, Jenna Bauer and Stevie Alvarez, sophomores Alexa Aguila, Carmela Ramirez, Andrea Tobon and Jessica Ramirez, and junior Daniela Mendoza.
