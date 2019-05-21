Cal-Hi Sports released the nominees for its All-State baseball team over the weekend, and two Saints were listed.
Junior catcher Caleb Jeske and sophomore pitcher Stacy Nelson earned nominations for the CIF North Coast Section.
Jeske was the Saints’ leading batter this season. He paced the team in batting average (.487), hits (37), RBIs (23), runs scored (30) and triples (2). He also hit two home runs and set the single-season hits record, which had stood since 1994.
Nelson was a workhorse at the top of the Saints’ pitching rotation. He logged team highs in innings pitched (83), strikeouts (86) and complete games (6). He pitched in 16 games and started 12, compiling a 6-4 record with a 2.02 earned run average.
The Saints finished tied for second in the North Central League I this season with a 10-4 record. They were 14-11 overall and ended their season in the first round of the NCS playoffs with a 3-2 loss to Middletown.
Thunderbirds bike at state meet
The St. Helena Thunderbirds mountain biking club wrapped up its 2019 campaign in some adverse conditions over the weekend at the State Championship Meet in Tehachapi.
The two Thunderbirds who qualified for the meet, freshman Mazzy Jones and junior Brandon Forgie, braved heavy rains and winds and cold temperatures to put a nice bow on their seasons.
Jones, competing in the freshman girls division, finished 24th out 43 riders. Forgie, competing in the boys JV division made up of sophomores, juniors and seniors, leapfrogged a good chunk of field to finish 30th after starting the race in the 64th position.
Both Jones and Frogie had qualified for the state championship thanks to strong races at the NorCal Championships, held May 11-12 at Six Sigma in Lake County.
Jones finished 10th in her division and Forgie was seventh in his class. Jones was also named the NorCal League’s Most Improved Rider for the season.
The Thunderbirds continued to gain recognition for being a spirited group. Will Grace was named the NorCal League’s Soul Rider, given to competitors who “show the most soul” on and off the bike. The team took home the Team Spirit Award last season.
The Thunderbirds were also honored for their trail building volunteer work, according to assistant coach Briana Forgie.
Sophomore George Cutting also turned in a solid performance at the NorCal Championship, finishing eighth in the sophomore boys category.
The Thunderbirds will bid farewell to two seniors from this year’s team, Justin Cabral and Stefan Beckmann.
Aside from Jones, Cabral, Brandon Forgie, Grace and Cutting, the 2019 team also included sophomore Carter Dahline, sophomore Luca Bucher, junior William Pakter, sophomore Clayton Salling, freshman Henrik Wrede, junior Liam Milliken, junior Riley Bothof, and junior Sebastian Verbera.
Spring football practices begin
The St. Helena football team has begun preparations for the 2019 season with spring practices beginning this week.
The Saints are allotted 10 practice days in the spring but may not use all of them, due to conflicts with final exams.
Little League Tournament of Champions running until June 1
The St. Helena Little League Tournament of Champions began Monday and will run until June 1 at the latest.
Winner-take-all games for the Minors and Majors divisions will be held on June 1, if necessary. The league will also hold its Home Run Derby and Movie Night on June 1. The All-Star team selection will take place the same day. District 53 All-Star play is scheduled to begin June 30.