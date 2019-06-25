While the Minors and Majors divisions don’t begin play for the District 53 All-Star baseball tournament until this weekend, the Juniors division has already been its summer slate.
On Tuesday at St. Helena High School, the St. Helena Juniors team handily defeated the Napa Juniors team by run-rule, 23-10, to rebound from their heartbreaking 4-3 loss to the Fairfield Juniors team on Monday.
“We hit the ball well, we played relatively good defense,” said St. Helena head coach Matt Hileman. “I was pretty pleased.”
A win’s a win, so Hileman will live with the 12 walks his team allowed as they looked to keep their season alive as they headed into in a possible elimination game on Wednesday in a rematch against Fairfield.
Tuesday’s win also helped get the bad taste of their mouths left from Monday’s unfortunate ending. St. Helena led 3-2 in the bottom of the seventh inning but allowed the tying run to score on a squeeze play. Fairfield got the go-ahead hit not long after to seal the 4-3 win.
But with their back against the wall, St. Helena put up some gaudy offensive numbers on Tuesday. They jumped on Napa for seven runs in the first inning and then added three more in the second. Things got a little dicey for St. Helena in the third as Napa put up a seven spot of its own to bring the game even at 10-10.
But St. Helena delivered the knockout blow in the bottom half of the frame, scoring 11 runs to take a commanding 21-10 lead before adding a couple more runs in the fourth. Josh Johnson pitched the final 2 2/3 innings allowing two hits and four walks but no other runs to help keep his team alive for at least one more game.
Harry Ronayne, Andrew Hileman and Thomas Herdell pitched the first 2 1/3 innings combined before Johnson shut the door out of the bullpen.
Leading the offensive show were Jasper Henry (3-for-5, triple, three RBIs and two runs scored) Cleo McClain (3-for-3, three RBIs and three runs scored), Johnson (0-for-4, four RBIs and two runs scored), Emrys Davies (2-for-3, two RBIs and four runs scored), Andrew Hileman (2-for-2, two RBIs and two runs scored), Herdell (1-for-3, three RBIs and two runs scored), Ronayne (1-for-4, three runs scored and an RBI) Clayton Gambill (1-for-2, three walks and three runs scored) and Weston Staid (0-for-1, three walks, two runs scored and an RBI).
Minors and Majors All-Stars open play this weekend
The St. Helena Minors and Majors division All-Star team open play of the District 53 Tournament this Saturday.
The Minors, playing in Suisun City, will Napa American at 10 a.m. on Saturday. They’ll face either Napa National or Fairfield Pacific on Sunday, noon if they win, 3 p.m. if they lose.
The Majors, playing in American Canyon, will face Napa National at 1 p.m. on Saturday. They’ll face American Canyon at 3 p.m. Sunday if they win, or one of Sonoma, Tri Valley or Vallejo National at 5:30 p.m. on July 2 if they lose.
Napa Valley softball players named to prep2prep.com All-NCS team
Caity Newburn of Napa was named first team designated hitter on the Prep2Prep.com 2019 All-North Coast Section softball team.
Katherine Montuya was named second team for American Canyon at catcher.
Grace Guzman of Napa was named second team for Napa as an outfielder.
Taylor Brandt of Vintage was named second team as an outfielder.
Haylee Giarritta of Napa was named third team as an infielder.
Clare Garcia and Victoria Politz of Justin-Siena, Lindsey Lehman and Kimmie Walston of Napa, Morgan Groves and Sierra Crocker of Vintage, Lisa Bolton of American Canyon, and Carter Dahline of St. Helena were named as honorable mention.