With the conclusion of the high school baseball season for local teams, the Coastal Mountain Conference released all-league selections for the North Central Leagues I-III and several St. Helena standouts were highlighted.
Junior Caleb Jeske and sophomore Stacy Nelson were each named to the All-NCL I First Team, while junior Caleb Granados and senior Jack Adkins each earned All-NCL I Honorable Mention.
Jeske was the Saints’ primary catcher and led the team in a number of offensive categories, including batting average (.487, minimum 50 at-bats), runs scored (30), RBIs (23), triples (2) and slugging percentage (.592, mininum 50 at-bats). He also hit two home runs and set the single-season hits record, passing Jon Thompson’s standard of 32 hits set in 1994. Jeske ended the season with 37 hits.
Nelson was a workhouse at the top of the St. Helena pitching rotation. He logged team highs in innings pitched (83), strikeouts (86) and complete games (6). He pitched in 16 games and started 12, compiling a 6-4 record with a 2.02 earned run average.
Granados and Adkins each played multiple positions and played important roles as in the rotation.
Granados batted .250 on the year with 14 RBIs, 15 runs scored and a team-high 10 hit by pitches. He also drew 15 walks and hit four doubles.
On the mound, he logged the second most innings on the team (52) behind Nelson. He went 5-2 in 16 appearances, including six starts, with a 2.96 ERA. He struck out 49 and walked 23.
Adkins was another important cog in a potent Saints’ offense this year. He batted .329, second best on the team (minimum 50 at-bats) with 19 RBIs and 19 runs scored. He was tied for the team lead with Jeske for home runs (2) and doubles (6) and had 24 hits, the second most behind Jeske.
St. Helena finished in a tie for second place in the NCL I with a 10-4 record. The Saints were 14-11 overall and ended their season in the first round of the NCS playoffs with a 3-2 loss to Middletown.
Here are the full CMC all-league selections:
MVP
Garrett James, Fort Bragg, Sr.
FIRST TEAM
Julian Clavelle, Fort Bragg, Jr.
Andrew Johnston, Fort Bragg, Sr.
Cody Filosi, Fort Bragg, Sr.
Caleb Jeske, St. Helena, Sr.
Jimmy Rockwell, Middletown, Jr.
Adrian Villalobos, Kelseyville, Sr.
Stacy Nelson, St. Helena, So.
Will Aiden, Middletown, So.
Cooper Goff, Kelseyville, Jr.
SECOND TEAM
Wyatt Curtis, Fort Bragg, Jr.
DJ Buzzard, Willits, Sr.
Preston Jones, Clear Lake, Sr.
Jon Hoogendoorn, Middletown, Sr.
Chase Larsen, Kelseyville, So.
Josh Lemley, Cloverdale, So.
Tyler Linnell, Kelseyville, Jr.
Keller Sibert, Cloverdale, Sr.
Mike Taliafero, Lower Lake, Sr.
HONORABLE MENTION
Caleb Granados, St. Helena, Jr.
Drake Harbison, Middletown, Sr.
Dylan Scaramella, Cloverdale, Jr.
Jack Adkins, St. Helena Sr.
Drake Smart, Clear Lake, Fr.
Drew Edens, Cloverdale, Sr.
Jeremy Brown, Kelseyville, So.
Curtis White, Clear Lake, Sr.
Cole Killion, Fort Bragg, Sr.
Dahline earns Honorable Mention
The CMC also announced its all-league softball teams and St. Helena sophomore Carter Dahline earned All-NCL I Honorable Mention.
She led the Saints in batting average (.488), hits (21), doubles (6) and home runs (1). She was also the Saints’ primary pitcher, taking the circle in 76 of the 83 innings St. Helena played this year. She struck out 76, walked 37, and posted a 5.89 ERA in 14 appearances.
Here are the full CMC all-league selections:
MVP
Tehya Bird, Cloverdale, Jr.
1st TEAM
Heather Sterling, Cloverdale, Sr.
Janaye Hammond, Cloverdale, So.
Lane Hughes, Cloverdale, Sr.
Shae McIntire, Clear Lake, Jr.
Madi Ferguson, Clear Lake, Sr.
Mikelyn Rowe, Lower Lake, Sr.
Caitlin Nell, Fort Bragg, Jr.
Ashlynn Villapando, Fort Bragg, Sr.
Paige Bour, Kelseyville, Jr.
SECOND TEAM
Nicky Martinez, Cloverdale, Sr.
Kaylee King, Cloverdale, So.
Sara Ogden, Clear Lake, Sr.
Jay Ingalls, Clear Lake, Sr.
Lilli Hill, Clear Lake, Sr.
Shelby Sepata, Lower Lake, Jr.
Anahi Yanez, Fort Bragg, Sr.
Cassidy Daniels, Fort Bragg, Sr.
Lilly Griffin, Lower Lake, Sr.
HONORABLE MENTION
Carter Dahline, St. Helena, So.
Alyssa Moffitt, Cloverdale, So.
Faith Holloman, Cloverdale, So.
Shelby Ingham, Clear Lake So.
Patty McCleary, Lower Lake, Sr.
Kayla Doud, Lower Lake, So.
Ireland Schmid, Fort Bragg, Jr.
Talia Orsi, Fort Bragg, Jr.
Mikayla Boardman, Kelseyville, So.
Baseball holds end-of-year banquet
St. Helena baseball head coach Darrell Quirici handed out awards at the team’s end-of-year banquet on Monday.
Nelson and Jeske were named team co-MVPs, while Adkins was named Most Inspirational. Senior Zac Flood was named Most Improved, and senior Frank Lenney took home the Coaches Award.
Little League TOC concludes this week
The 2019 St. Helena Little League Tournament of Champions wraps up play with the Minor Division and Major Division title games at the end of this week.
The Minors title game will be Thursday at 5:30 p.m. and the Majors will be Friday. If necessary, winner-take-all games will be held Saturday. All games will be played at Crane Park.
The TOC started May 20 and is has double-elimination format. The Little League season will conclude Saturday, June 1, with a Home Run Derby and Movie Night at the park. All-Star teams will be also be selected Saturday.