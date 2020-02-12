Thursday, Feb. 13
JV Boys Basketball
St. Helena at Kelseyville, 5:30 p.m.
JV Girls Basketball
Kelseyville at St. Helena, 5:30 p.m.
Varsity Boys Basketball
St. Helena at Kelseyville, 7 p.m.
Varsity Girls Basketball
Kelseyville at St. Helena, 7 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 14
No events scheduled.
Saturday, Feb. 15
Wrestling
St. Helena at CMC Championships, Lower Lake High School, 9 a.m.
Sunday, Feb. 16
No events scheduled.
Monday, Feb. 17
No events scheduled.
Tuesday, Feb. 18
No events scheduled.
Wednesday, Feb. 19
Varsity Boys Basketball
North Coast Section Division 5 playoffs, first round, TBD