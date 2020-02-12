{{featured_button_text}}
Local Report
Thursday, Feb. 13

JV Boys Basketball

St. Helena at Kelseyville, 5:30 p.m.

JV Girls Basketball

Kelseyville at St. Helena, 5:30 p.m.

Varsity Boys Basketball

St. Helena at Kelseyville, 7 p.m.

Varsity Girls Basketball

Kelseyville at St. Helena, 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 14

No events scheduled.

Saturday, Feb. 15

Wrestling

St. Helena at CMC Championships, Lower Lake High School, 9 a.m.

Sunday, Feb. 16

No events scheduled.

Monday, Feb. 17

No events scheduled.

Tuesday, Feb. 18

No events scheduled.

Wednesday, Feb. 19

Varsity Boys Basketball

North Coast Section Division 5 playoffs, first round, TBD

