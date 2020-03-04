St. Helena Sports Schedule
St. Helena Sports Schedule

  • Updated
Thursday, March 5

Varsity BaseballSt. Helena at Napa, 3:30 p.m.

Coed SwimmingSt. Helena at Technology, 4 p.m.

Friday, March 6

Varsity SoftballSt. Helena at Piedmont, 4 p.m.

Saturday, March 7

JV BaseballSt. Helena at Justin-Siena, 12:30 p.m.

Varsity BaseballSt. Helena at Justin-Siena, 3 p.m.

Sunday, March 8

No events scheduled.

Monday, March 9

No events scheduled.

Tuesday, March 10

JV BaseballSt. Helena at Healdsburg, 3:30 p.m.

JV SoftballRio Vista at St. Helena, 4 p.m.

Varsity BaseballSt. Helena at Healdsburg, 6 p.m.

Varsity SoftballRio Vista at St. Helena, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, March 11

No events scheduled.

