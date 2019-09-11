Thursday, Sept. 12
Boys SoccerLower Lake at St. Helena, 4 p.m.
JV VolleyballLower Lake at St. Helena, 5 p.m.
Girls SoccerLower Lake at St. Helena, 5:30 p.m.
Varsity VolleyballLower Lake at St. Helena, 6 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 13
No events scheduled.
Saturday, Sept. 14
JV VolleyballSt. Helena at Healdsburg tournament, times TBD
Varsity VolleyballSt. Helena at Sonoma Valley tournament, times TBD
Sunday, Sept. 15
No events scheduled
Monday, Sept. 16
No events scheduled
Tuesday, Sept. 17
Girls SoccerSt. Helena at Kelseyville, 4 p.m.
JV VolleyballSt. Helena at Kelseyville, 5 p.m.
Boys SoccerSt. Helena at Kelseyville, 5:30 p.m.
Varsity VolleyballSt. Helena at Kelseyville, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 18
Coed Cross CountrySt. Helena at Kelseyville, 3:30 p.m.