Local Report
Thursday, Aug. 29

JV VolleyballSt. Helena at American Canyon, 4 p.m.

Varsity VolleyballSt. Helena at American Canyon, 5 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 30

Varsity FootballSir Francis Drake at St. Helena, 7:30 p.m.

JV FootballSir Francis Drake at St. Helena, 5:30 p.m.

Boys SoccerSt. Helena at St. Vincent, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 31

No events scheduled

Sunday, Sept. 1

No events scheduled

Monday, Sept 2

No events scheduled

Tuesday, Sept 3

Girls SoccerSt. Helena at Technology, 4:30 p.m.

JV VolleyballSt. Helena at Healdsburg, 5 p.m.

Varsity VolleyballSt. Helena at Healdsburg, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept 4

Boys SoccerTechnology at St. Helena, 4 p.m.

