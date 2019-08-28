Thursday, Aug. 29
JV VolleyballSt. Helena at American Canyon, 4 p.m.
Varsity VolleyballSt. Helena at American Canyon, 5 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 30
Varsity FootballSir Francis Drake at St. Helena, 7:30 p.m.
JV FootballSir Francis Drake at St. Helena, 5:30 p.m.
Boys SoccerSt. Helena at St. Vincent, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 31
No events scheduled
Sunday, Sept. 1
No events scheduled
Monday, Sept 2
No events scheduled
Tuesday, Sept 3
Girls SoccerSt. Helena at Technology, 4:30 p.m.
JV VolleyballSt. Helena at Healdsburg, 5 p.m.
Varsity VolleyballSt. Helena at Healdsburg, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept 4
Boys SoccerTechnology at St. Helena, 4 p.m.