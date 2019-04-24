The St. Helena High swim team wrapped up its regular season with a celebration of its seniors last Thursday at the Saints' last home meet of the year.
During the first break of the meet, St. Helena head coach Kevin Twohey honored the eight seniors who comprised a core part of the team. Team captains Francis Aquilina and Amelia Heitz, along with fellow seniors Blayney Adamson, Anais Laly, Brooke Osborne, Thalia Osborne and Mariel Perez, each received a rose from Twohey and most were joined by their parents for the final home meets of their careers.
“They’re a great group,” Twohey said of the senior class. “The group with Francis and Amelia leading them, they’re amazing. We’re really going to miss them and I doubt I’m going to have anyone to replace them coming in, so it might be little rough to lose seven (laughs). … They’re amazing.”
In the actual competition on Thursday, the Saints' boys and girls teams took care of business, sweeping Technology and Calistoga in their final tune up before the Coastal Mountain Conference Championships this Saturday at Fort Bragg. The boys beat Technology 103-50 while the girls blanked the Titans 126-0, since Technology didn’t race any girls and St. Helena was simply working on improving their times.
But even in the midst of the final meet, the reality was still setting in for some that Thursday would in fact be their last meet in their own backyard.
“I can’t believe it,” Aquilina said about the affair. “When I joined my sophomore year I never would’ve thought I would go through my senior year, just because I hadn’t swam in a while. But I really like the competition and the teamwork, so I kept with it and I really enjoyed it and I’m thankful I stuck with it for three years. I wish I had done it for more just because I had so much fun doing it. This is our last meet here but we got one more together and I’m excited for that one.”
Results:
Boys
Here are the events the Saints won with their respective times.
200-yard medley relay: Ben Gardner, Rowan Knight, Joseph Brawdy, Aquilina, 1 minute, 51.19 seconds.
200 freestyle: Knight, 1:59.58.
50 freestyle: Aquilina, 25.12.
100 butterfly: Brawdy, 1:02.12.
100 freestyle: Aquilina, 55.82.
500 freestyle: Holden Smith, 6:12.83.
200 freestyle relay: Smith, Reid Ivanoff, Alberto Rios, Will Slaybaugh-Dappen, 1:51.56.
100 backstroke: Gardner, 1:05.89.
400 freestyle relay: Gardner, Knight, Aquilina, Brawdy, 3:46.23.
Girls
St. Vincent did not have an entrant in any event, so St. Helena won them all.
Here are the top times.
200 medley relay: T. Osborne, B. Osborne, Heitz, Dyani Lopez, 2:17.38.
200 freestyle: T. Osborne, 2:20.37.
200 individual medley: Heitz, 2:41.97
50 freestyle: Nicole Cia, 32.49.
100 freestyle: Lopez, 1:02.17.
500 freestyle: Heitz, 6:14.28
200 freestyle relay: Adamson, Cia, Sydney Becker, Sharon Lagunas, 2:23.11.
100 backstroke: T. Osborne, 1:12.73.
100 breast stroke: Lopez, 1:21.80
400 freestyle relay: Heitz, Lopez, T. Osborne, B. Osborne, 4:36.29.
Overall, the season has offered no extraneous hurdles for Twohey, and he feels the team is in a good place heading to the CMC Championships.
“It’s been pretty much how we planned it and they’ve really delivered,” he said. “Their times are really improving as we need them to going into championships. They’ll be well placed and ready for championships. They’ve handled each meet very well. The boys prepared hard for this knowing that St. Vincent was going to challenge them and the girls are the same way. … The girls’ times have really improved right where we need them to be. So, overall the season has been pretty much delivered and planned and we’re really looking forward to championships, showing the rest of the league what we’re all about.”