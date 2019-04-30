The St. Helena swim team added another Coastal Mountain Conference title to its trophy case over the weekend at the CMC Championships, held at C.V. Starr Aquatic Center in Fort Bragg.
The Saints' boys took first place at the meet with a score of 153, well ahead of second-place Technology’s 106.5 points. St. Helena's girls couldn’t overcome a deep Fort Bragg team, settling for second place with 168.5 points while the hosts racked up 232.5.
The Saints combined scores equaled 321.5, more than enough to top Fort Bragg’s 293.5 to earn the overall conference title.
“Overall, we were extremely proud of the kids, their overall effort and how they handled themselves,” said St. Helena head coach Kevin Twohey. "They really came to swim hard.”
The Saints' boys also swam fast enough times in the 200-yard medley relay and the 400 freestyle relay to earn consideration for bids to the North Coast Section Meet. However, they learned on Monday that the times just missed the cut, meaning their season is officially over.
“It’s a challenge. We look forward to it every year,” Twohey said of making the ultra-competitive cuts for NCS. “Although we’re disappointed, we know what we need to work on.”
The girls entered this season as four-time reigning CMC champs, but fell to a Fort Bragg team that dominated the dual-meet season this year. The Saints' boys, however, are still building their dynasty. They have now either won or shared the conference title the last three seasons and, with only one swimmer graduating, appear poised to compete for it again next season.
That senior is Francis Aquilina, who showed out at his final high school meet. He won the 100 freestyle in 57.08 seconds, finished second in the 200 individual medley in 2:27.69, and also helped the relay teams to strong finishes.
“He had an incredible meet. He laid it all out there,” Twohey said. “I love to see that kid race tactically. He’s just amazing. He sets himself up and just knows how to finish the last half of a race.”
Juniors Ben Gardner, Rowan Knight and Holden Smith also turned in strong performances to pace the boys. Knight won the 200 freestyle (1:55.92) and finished second in the 100 breaststroke (1:04.41). Gardner finished third in the 50 freestyle (25.61) and the 100 backstroke (1:05.67), and Smith recorded third-place finishes in the 100 breaststroke (1:12.66) and the 500 freestyle (6:09.85).
The Saints actually swam shorthanded at the meet. A school field trip created a conflict that cost the swim team seven members, two boys and five girls. Twohey had been aware of this throughout the season and had planned out his entrants for the weekend to make up for the missing athletes.
“That put some extra pressure on our freshmen, Will (Dappen) and Elijah (Heitz), and our sophomore, Albie (Rios), and they really stepped up,” Twohey said.
Dappen swam a 28.53 in the 50 freestyle final and a 1:10.30 in the 100 backstroke. Heitz finished fourth in the 200 freestyle with a 2:38.91, and fifth in the 500 freestyle in 7:00.72. Rios finished fifth in the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:24.37.
The girls were led by senior Amelia Heitz, who won the 500 freestyle (6:18.22) and came in third in the 200 IM (2:41.81). Juniors Dyani Lopez and Nicole Cia also turned in strong performances. Lopez won the 100 backstroke (1:12.93) and finished fourth in the 100 butterfly (1:21.16), and Cia finished second in the 200 freestyle (2:31.52) and fifth in the 100 freestlyle (1:09.03).
Senior twins Brooke and Thalia Osbourne also had solid all-around meets in a handful of events. Brooke finished fourth in the 200 freestyle (2:38.85) and fifth in the 100 backstroke (1:34.21), and Thalia finished fourth in the 50 freestyle (28.59) and tied for third in the 100 backstroke (1:13.68).