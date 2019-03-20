The St. Helena High swim team swept visiting Calistoga High and Rohnert Park’s Technology High on March 14.
The girls beat Tech 104-50 and Calistoga 100-30.
In the 200 medley relay, Thalia Osborne, Amelia Heitz, Dyani Lopez and Brooke Osborne took first place in 2:16.75, and teammates Ella Dunnington, Colleen Jeske, Emma Pierce and Blayney Adamson finished second in 2:43.20.
The 200 free saw Brooke Osborne place first and Pierce second, in 2:43.25 and 3:08.09.
In the 500 free, Heitz was first in 6:21.78 and Brooke Osborne second in 7:28.00.
In the 200 free relay, Adamson, Dunnington, Anais Laly and Jeske teamed to win in 2:16.69, and Larkin Dewyer, Sydney Becker, Megan Schweiger and Josephine Goldfarb were second in 2:37.40.
In the 100 breaststroke, Schweiger won in 55.80, Nicole Cia was fifth in 1:32.20 and Jeske was sixth in 1:37.20.
In the 100 butterfly, Lopez was first in 1:15.70.
In the 200 individual medley, Heitz was second in 2:36.80 and Thalia Osborne third in 2:49.10.
The 50 free saw Laly finish second and Dunnington third in 34.50 and 35.40.
In the 100 backstroke, Lopez was fourth and Dewyer fifth in 1:17.07 and 1:43.00.
The boys defeated Tech 91-60 and won by forfeit over Calistoga.
In the 200 medley relay, Reid Ivanoff, Rowan Knight, Joe Brawdy and Albie Rios were the runners-up by just nine hundredths of a second in 1:57.55.
Knight won the 200 free in 2:13.63 and Brawdy was second in 2:26.10.
The 200 IM saw Knight win in 2:13.63 and Brawdy take second in 2:26.10.
In the 50 free, Francis Aquilina won in 25.00 and Heitz was third in 33.50.
Aquilina won the 100 free in 56.86 and Rios was third in 1:11.50.
In the 500 free, Smith won in 6:17.47 and Heitz was third in 7:25.20.
The 100 back saw Knight win in 1:05.03 and Slaybaugh-Dappen place second in 1:11.70.
In the 200 free, Ivanoff was second in 2:12.50 and Will Slaybaugh-Dappen was third in 2:19.50.
Brawdy was second in the 100 fly in 1:01.05 and Rios was third in 1:20.80.
In the 200 free relay, Ivanoff, Brawdy, Aquilina and Smith were second in 1:45.05, and Heitz, Sebastiano Sainato, Rios and Slaybaugh-Dappen were third in 2:12.60.
The 100 breaststroke saw Ivanoff place second in 1:14.24 and Smith third in 1:14.90.
In the 400 free relay, Aquilina, Slaybaugh-Dappen, Smith and Knight were second in 3:49.76, getting edged out by .64 second.
The Saints next host Fort Bragg and Mendocino at 4 p.m. Thursday.