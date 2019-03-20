Try 3 months for $3
St. Helena swimming

St. Helena swimmer Albie Rios comes up for a breath during an exhibition meet earlier in March. 

 Dave Mosher photo

The St. Helena High swim team swept visiting Calistoga High and Rohnert Park’s Technology High on March 14.

The girls beat Tech 104-50 and Calistoga 100-30.

In the 200 medley relay, Thalia Osborne, Amelia Heitz, Dyani Lopez and Brooke Osborne took first place in 2:16.75, and teammates Ella Dunnington, Colleen Jeske, Emma Pierce and Blayney Adamson finished second in 2:43.20.

The 200 free saw Brooke Osborne place first and Pierce second, in 2:43.25 and 3:08.09.

In the 500 free, Heitz was first in 6:21.78 and Brooke Osborne second in 7:28.00.

In the 200 free relay, Adamson, Dunnington, Anais Laly and Jeske teamed to win in 2:16.69, and Larkin Dewyer, Sydney Becker, Megan Schweiger and Josephine Goldfarb were second in 2:37.40.

In the 100 breaststroke, Schweiger won in 55.80, Nicole Cia was fifth in 1:32.20 and Jeske was sixth in 1:37.20.

In the 100 butterfly, Lopez was first in 1:15.70.

In the 200 individual medley, Heitz was second in 2:36.80 and Thalia Osborne third in 2:49.10.

The 50 free saw Laly finish second and Dunnington third in 34.50 and 35.40.

In the 100 backstroke, Lopez was fourth and Dewyer fifth in 1:17.07 and 1:43.00.

The boys defeated Tech 91-60 and won by forfeit over Calistoga.

In the 200 medley relay, Reid Ivanoff, Rowan Knight, Joe Brawdy and Albie Rios were the runners-up by just nine hundredths of a second in 1:57.55.

Knight won the 200 free in 2:13.63 and Brawdy was second in 2:26.10.

The 200 IM saw Knight win in 2:13.63 and Brawdy take second in 2:26.10.

In the 50 free, Francis Aquilina won in 25.00 and Heitz was third in 33.50.

Aquilina won the 100 free in 56.86 and Rios was third in 1:11.50.

In the 500 free, Smith won in 6:17.47 and Heitz was third in 7:25.20.

The 100 back saw Knight win in 1:05.03 and Slaybaugh-Dappen place second in 1:11.70.

In the 200 free, Ivanoff was second in 2:12.50 and Will Slaybaugh-Dappen was third in 2:19.50.

Brawdy was second in the 100 fly in 1:01.05 and Rios was third in 1:20.80.

In the 200 free relay, Ivanoff, Brawdy, Aquilina and Smith were second in 1:45.05, and Heitz, Sebastiano Sainato, Rios and Slaybaugh-Dappen were third in 2:12.60.

The 100 breaststroke saw Ivanoff place second in 1:14.24 and Smith third in 1:14.90.

In the 400 free relay, Aquilina, Slaybaugh-Dappen, Smith and Knight were second in 3:49.76, getting edged out by .64 second.

The Saints next host Fort Bragg and Mendocino at 4 p.m. Thursday.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags