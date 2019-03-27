The St. Helena High swimming program has been one of the school’s more dominant sports over the last several years.
The Saints girls have won the last four Coastal Mountain Conference titles in the pool, and the boys have won or shared the conference title the past two seasons.
The defense of those titles has already begun as the Saints are already two meets into their 2019 season and have recorded results that may be a snapshot into what this season has in store for the defending champs.
St. Helena got its season started with a sweep of Calistoga and Technology back on March 14. The boys won 91-60 over Tech and beat Calistoga by forfeit, while the girls beat Tech 104-50 and Calistoga 100-30.
But the meet the following week against Fort Bragg and Mendocino played out differently, at least for one side.
The boys took care of business, sweeping Mendocino and Fort Bragg by scores of 91-37 and 90-18, respectively. But the girls had a hard time keeping up with Fort Bragg, which boasts one of the deeper teams in the CMC this year.
While the Saints girls made light work of Mendo in a 148-8 victory, the Timberwolves claimed a 104-65 win over St. Helena, making the girls’ path to a fifth straight conference title a little more difficult.
The results from that meet seem to reflect the outlook for each side. The boys are strong across the board and appear to be one of the favorites in the CMC this year, while the girls are in a bit of a rebuilding year after losing a strong group of seniors following last season.
“I think if everybody really pitches in and really works in practice and wants to win, then I think we can (repeat),” said senior Amelia Heitz, one of this year’s team captains. “I definitely think the guys will do it. I think the girls really need to commit.”
Heitz added that with not as many strong swimmers on the girls side, the focus on the team has turned more to becoming a close-knit group rather than putting extra pressure on themselves. They still want to win, and plan to, but that’s not their sole focus.
“I feel like it’s important to just have fun and really actually know the rest of the team, because in past years I feel like we’ve known each but not like interacted in between different levels of swimming,” she said. “So I feel like this year, there will be a lot of that. We want to win but if we don’t, we’ll at least know each other better.”
Heitz will share captain duties this season with fellow senior Francis Aquilina.
“They’re great captains, great leaders,” said head coach Kevin Twohey. “They really pull the team together and I really couldn’t be happier with having them as captains.”
Another aspect of the team that made Twohey happy was how the girls have bounced back from their loss.
“The girls, even with the loss, are focused on winning every remaining league meet and then getting ready to take on Fort Bragg in the championship,” he said. “They know what the task is at hand and I feel confident with them. This is a great group. They work hard. They come together really well as a team.”
Overall, Twohey likes what he has among his roster of 28 swimmers this year. He has a nice blend of experienced upperclassmen – eight juniors and eight seniors – mixed with a large group of underclassmen – nine sophomores and three freshmen – that should make the Saints competitive now and for years to come.
“I’m honestly really, really happy with the way things are going right now with the season and really ecstatic with this whole group,” Twohey said, adding that he was “pleasantly surprised” with the turnout from the underclassmen.
Aside from Heitz and Aquilina, the seniors are Blayney Adamson, Cameron Caldwell, Anais Laly, Brooke Osborne, Thalia Osborne and Mariel Perez.
The juniors are Nicole Cia, Larkin Dewyer, Rowan Knight, Graciela Lopez, Emma Pierce, Jennifer Sanchez Ortiz, Holden Smith and Ben Gardner.
The sophomores, the largest class represented, are Sydney Becker, Joseph Bawdy, Elizabeth Dunnington, Josephine Goldfarb, Reid Ivanoff, Sharon Lagunas, Alberto Rios, Sebastiano Sainato and Megan Schweiger, while the freshman class is represented by three swimmers: Elijah Heitz, Colleen Jeske and William Slaybaugh-Dappen.
The Saints have only a handful of meets left before the CMC Championship meet on April 27 at Fort Bragg. Twohey arranged their scheduled so that the last two conference meets of the season – at Ukiah on April 10 and at home on April 17 against St. Vincent – will be their toughest of the year. But the Saints host one meet before that, this Thursday starting 4 p.m.
With less than a month to go in the season, Twohey believes his swimmers are on the right track to continue their perennial success.
“They’re really getting it,” he said. “They understand what work it takes to get where they’re going and they show up to work every day. They’re a good group. We’re right up where we need to be. We’re not ahead of schedule. We’re right where we need to be. We’re happy with that.”