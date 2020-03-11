St. Helena Swimming Season Outlook: Veteran Saints once again having championship aspirations

As for the girls, he predicts Fort Bragg will once again be their top competition.

“I think the girls will do well and then be challenged for the title by Fort Bragg, but they have a good shot,” he said. “We don’t swim Fort Bragg till April, so I think we’ll be able to develop the depth a little more with the girls and hopefully our numbers will benefit.”

Aside from having significantly more girls than boys, this year’s squad is laden with veterans, with seniors making up nearly half the team. While that may affect the program next year, Twohey likes the experienced group he currently has.

“It’s like having extra coaches on the deck,” he said. “They know the drill.”

That extra knowledge has come in handy so far this year with a solid turnout of newcomers with limited swimming experience. But, Twohey said, this group is coming along nicely and its performances against Tech were a sign that he’ll likely see more good things from them in the future.