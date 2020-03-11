St. Helena Swimming Season Outlook: Veteran Saints once again having championship aspirations

The St. Helena High swim team is looking to continue its dominance in the pool this spring and its defense of the Coastal Mountain Conference team title is already under way.
The Saints defeated Technology High In their first meet of the year, a promising start to a season for which they once again have championship goals in mind.
“We’re really happy with the meet last week and how the kids stepped up,” said St. Helena head coach Kevin Twohey before practice on Monday. “They’re a great group of kids, really enthusiastic, very supportive of each other. The experienced swimmers are really working hard to bring the young swimmers along, so that’s really encouraging and exciting.”
The Saints are looking to build on what’s been quite an impressive run of performances in the CMC. The boys are coming off their third straight conference title, while the girls are looking to bounce back from having their four-year title streak snapped by Fort Bragg last season.
They got started off their season strong Thursday in the meet at Tech in Rohnert Park. The girls won 81-64 while the boys picked up a narrow 66-63 victory. Twohey figures the Titans will be the St. Helena boys' staunchest competition for the CMC crown in May, so the early-season victory was a good sign moving forward.
“I’m pretty confident they can reel in their fourth this year,” Twohey said of the boys. “It’s been a good run and it speaks well for the kids that really come out and enjoy participating in swimming.”
As for the girls, he predicts Fort Bragg will once again be their top competition.
“I think the girls will do well and then be challenged for the title by Fort Bragg, but they have a good shot,” he said. “We don’t swim Fort Bragg till April, so I think we’ll be able to develop the depth a little more with the girls and hopefully our numbers will benefit.”
Aside from having significantly more girls than boys, this year’s squad is laden with veterans, with seniors making up nearly half the team. While that may affect the program next year, Twohey likes the experienced group he currently has.
“It’s like having extra coaches on the deck,” he said. “They know the drill.”
That extra knowledge has come in handy so far this year with a solid turnout of newcomers with limited swimming experience. But, Twohey said, this group is coming along nicely and its performances against Tech were a sign that he’ll likely see more good things from them in the future.
“I was really encouraged by our new swimmers’ performances in the first meet, being able to get in and swim their races after being in the pool only four weeks,” he said. “They did really well, a lot of personal-best times. They get it about no matter where they finish. As long as they can earn points for the team, they’re really helping everybody out. So, really, really excited about that.”
Leading this year’s veteran group will be senior team captains Dyani Lopez and Ben Gardner.
“Really good representation of the team with those team captains,” Twohey said.
The other seniors on the roster will be Anne Haynie-Gullung, Macy Kibbish, Rowan Knight, Emma Pierce, Camila Reyes, Jenifer Sanchez Ortiz and Holden Smith. The juniors are Sydney Becker, Joseph Brawdy, Ella Dunnington, Reid Ivanoff, Sharon Lagunas and Megan Schweiger. The sophomores are represented by Elijah Heitz, Colleen Jeske and Kaitlyn Valenzuela, while the freshman swimmers are Estefani Ambriz Aguilar, Haven Demchuck, Isabella Flores Zarate, Karl Gabriel, Arisbeth Garcia Perez, Peyton Meyer, Talia Ricci and Erin Ries-Juncker.
There will plenty of opportunities to see the Saints in action at home this year. They’ll host eight of their 10 scheduled meets, including the CMC Championships on May 2.
Their next three meets will all be at home, starting this Thursday at 4 p.m. when they host St. Vincent and Grace. Following that, they’ll host Vintage next Wednesday at 4 p.m.
