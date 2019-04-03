For his 16th birthday, Brandon Forgie wanted to do something that combined two of his passions: mountain biking and helping people in need.
So, the St. Helena High sophomore started a fundraiser through World Bicycle Relief, an international nonprofit that specializes in bicycle distribution programs to aid poverty relief in developing countries around the world.
Forgie set a goal to raise enough money to buy 16 bikes, a nod to his age, which meant raising over $2,000 since each bike WBR provides costs $147.
“I kinda thought, ‘Well, this’ll take like six months to a year, buddy,’” said his mom, Briana Forgie, on Monday.
But much to her and Brandon’s surprise, he reached his goal just two days after the fundraiser began and has since exceeded the original mark.
As of Tuesday, the fundraiser has raised over $2,800 from 23 donors, totaling well over his original goal of $2,352.
“The money started rolling in and it blew up in two days,” Brandon said Monday. “And it’s still going, I’m at 19 bikes in a week and I was not expecting that.”
Brandon said that some donors bought multiple bikes at once, which surprised him.
“I was expecting it to be $10, $20 here or there and it would take months at least,” he said. “But it was really quick.”
Brandon races for the St. Helena Thunderbirds, a local mountain biking club made up mostly of high school-aged students from the area. Briana is one of the team’s coaches and said that one of the teams they compete against during their season actually chipped in to help with the fundraiser.
Brandon got the idea in large part thanks to the philanthropic trips that he’s taken with his family over the years to countries such as Nicaragua, Tanzania, Cambodia and Honduras, among others. On these trips, Brandon saw the important role that bikes played in people’s lives and how they were more of a survival tool than a fun way to pass the time.
“These bikes allow for the students to get an education, ride to gather water, and allow people to travel for work,” he wrote in his statement for the fundraiser. “While for me biking is a pleasure, for others it can make the difference of getting an education or providing water for their family.”
As a whole, WBR has a goal of raising $1.5 million dollars, equating to over 10,000 bikes that it would send to people in need all over the world. Brandon’s contribution has helped WBR get ever closer to that total; the organization has currently raised over $1.4 million.
“I just think it’s cool to have something like this that inspires other kids to think about someone beyond themselves and beyond our town and beyond our community, all the way across the world,” Briana said.