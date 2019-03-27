A changing of the guard is slowly taking place in the St. Helena High School tennis program this season.
Twelve of the Saints’ 26 players are seniors and eight are freshman, with only three juniors and three sophomores making up the difference. This youth movement is arguably the future of the program and this season will serve as one last bridge between the deep and experienced upperclassmen who have owned the Coastal Mountain Conference the past several seasons, and the green but talented underclassmen who are just getting their first taste of high school tennis.
“Almost 50 percent of our team are seniors and then like 45 percent are freshmen, so we don’t have a lot in the middle,” said head coach Chris Cheng on Tuesday. “But we have a lot of promising freshmen, and the senior team, which is primarily all the starters, is strong. So it’ll be an interesting next year.”
Until then the Saints will ride their seniors, who are looking to continue their success on the courts and work on finally capturing the elusive CMC team title that has been just out of their grasp since Cheng took over four years ago.
“It bugs me a little bit,” he said with a laugh about not having a conference title yet, “and it’s something I think we’re capable of doing.”
A season ago, the Saints swept through CMC play with a perfect 8-0 record and won each match in a 5-0 sweep. They performed well at the CMC Championship meet, with former star singles player Natalie Stanton claiming her fourth straight conference title. But they fell just short in the team competition, which Sonoma Academy won.
This season has so far gotten off to a similar start. The Saints are 2-0 and both wins have been 5-0 sweeps, the second of which came over Cloverdale on Tuesday.
“Overall, happy to get a sunny day and pleased with my team’s performance as well as their sportsmanship and coachability,” Cheng said after Tuesday’s match. “Promising start and positive outlook for the rest of the short season and CMCs.”
This year’s No. 1 singles player, senior Kellen Maher, earned a 6-1, 6-0 win Tuesday after winning 6-1, 6-3 in a 5-0 sweep of Kelseyville last week.
Fellow senior Holland Smith, the No. 2 singles player, picked up a 6-0, 6-2 win on Tuesday following a 6-1, 7-5 win last week, and No. 3 singles player Elliot Dunham claimed a 6-2, 6-3 win in her first match of the season.
In doubles, the No. 1 pair of seniors Antoine Parr and Alexander Sklan won 6-3, 6-0. The No. 2 pair of senior Ivan Rodriguez and junior George Conwell took a 6-2, 6-3 victory to complete the sweep.
The No. 1 and 2 singles and No. 1 doubles will remain unchanged this year, with most of the adjustments coming in the No. 3 singles and No. 2 doubles spots. The top spots all belong to seniors this year, which Cheng thinks will give the Saints a good chance at performing well at CMCs.
“They’re bringing all this experience,” the coach said of his seniors. “I want to say all the seniors have been to the CMCs twice now. So we have experience and exposure and I feel that it should pay off. But as you know, in sports you never know.”
St. Helena has its third match this Friday at Middletown and, while there are eight meets that make up the CMC regular season, the conference championship meet is already closer than it seems.
“We’ve only got, basically, three weeks left,” Cheng said. “We have this week, then it’s spring break, then we have two more weeks before CMCs. And of course after spring break, we’re just trying to rein the kids back in mentally and motivationally, and Senioritis is something we’re going to need to address, too.”
One of the other areas of concern for Cheng, and something he’s tried to preach to his players for the past several years, is to not let complacency take hold. Being so dominant in the regular season has almost been a curse for the Saints, and Cheng thinks that’s part of the reason why they haven’t been able to win a team conference title.
“I try to reiterate that throughout the season, like, ‘Guys, look around, you’re the best practice partners and competition.’ I look to this as just CMC preparation,” he said. “Even the regular season is just trying to get ready for the CMCs.”
But with hard work, and some of that senior leadership they’re flush with, the Saints should make a strong push for a CMC crown again this year.
Representing the freshman class this year are Vincent Altemus, Tiago Bastos Amaro, Lindsay Caldera, Henry Dixon, Sophia Muessel, Alexandra Novak, Robert Przybylinski and Geneva Vallerga.
Representing the sophomores are Sole Antonini, Sarah Fader and Jordi Garcia, while the juniors are represented by Lisa Butala, Lucille Carpy and George Conwell.
Aside from Dunham, Maher, Sklan, Parr, Rodriguez and Smith, the other seniors are Diesel Chappellet, Athena Leisching, Oswaldo Moya, Brooke Preston, Samara Rabin and Diego Velazquez.
Asked if his team has what it takes to finally claim a CMC title, Cheng replied, “I do. I definitely do. Maybe we just need a little more focus, a little more intent. … The capability potential is there for sure. Maybe it’s just having a good day, maybe it’s listening a little bit more to a couple of the things I want them to do or something.”