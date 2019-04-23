Due to the inclement weather this spring, the St. Helena tennis team had to play a doubleheader on its home courts Friday against Clear Lake. But after winning both matches to secure their second straight regular-season Conference Title and second consecutive undefeated season in a row, fourth-year coach Chris Cheng wasn’t complaining.
“It feels good to sweep today and win the league, but I do have a high standard for our program,” said Cheng. “This was another strong conference season and marks the third time in four years we’ve won the Coastal Mountain Conference.”
The Saints (8-0) took the first game 4-1 and the second 3-2.
On the Saints’ Senior Day, Cheng wanted to play all of his seniors over the two matches without jeopardizing the undefeated season but Ivan Rodriquez was unavailable because of a blister on his foot.
“I was happy we got almost all of our seniors on the court today,” Cheng said. “I mixed up my players but with a definite design. I split our normal starting seven into two groups, but I wanted to be sure we got the necessary three points for each of the two matches. I honestly believe in the depth of our team, I spend too many days a week with them so I know their games, and I’ve been around tennis enough to understand strengths, weaknesses and matchups.”
Playing just one professional set in each match over the two contests made it a little easier on Clear Lake (2-6) which brought only seven players to the doubleheader.
St. Helena No. 1 singles player Kellen Maher overcame a stomach issues to defeat the Cardinals’ Bobby Lasher 8-6 in a back and forth tussle in the first match.
“The first couple of games I had a little stomach ache so I couldn’t move as much and I had to play smarter,” Maher said. The senior said he felt better as the match went on and eventually was able to start coming to the net and putting balls away. Maher finished with a 6-2 record for the conference season, and played on the tennis team all four years at St. Helena.
Antoine Parr stepped into the No. 1 singles spot for St. Helena in the second match, and also had a tough time with the talented Lasher who seemed to have plenty left in the tank.
“This was one of the most challenging matches of the season for me, and my first singles match of the season, so I was happy to win,” Parr said. “I usually play number one doubles so playing their No. 1 singles player was pretty difficult, but I was able to pull through at the end.”
Sometimes you need a little luck to win a tight match, and that was the case for the four-year veteran whose final shot kissed the tape and fell over to give Parr the 8-6 win.
“It was really intense at the end so it felt good to win on what was basically a Hail Mary,” he said.
Also in the first match, No. 2 singles player Holland Smith beat Ian Sammel 8-2 while No. 3 singles player Diego Velazquez defeated Dylan Bennett 8-5. In doubles, No. 1 pair of Spencer Fader and Oswaldo Moya beat Trinity Ingersoll and Stacy Partridge 8-5 and the No. 2 pair of Athena Leishing and Brooke Preston fell to Quinn Wynacht and Kendall Markham 2-8.
In the second match, No. 2 singles player Alex Sklan beat Sammel 8-2, while No. 3 player Elliot Dunham fell to Bennett 1-8. In doubles, No. 1 duo of Diesel Chappellet and Sami Robin lost to Ingersoll and Partridge 5-8 but the Saints salvaged the win with a No. 2 pair of Audie Novak and Loren Maher defeated Wynacht and Markham 8-2.
Cheng honored the team’s 13 seniors and their parents before the match with roses.
Next up for talented Saints is the Coastal Mountain Conference tournament at Mendocino Community College in Ukiah next Friday and Saturday.
Winning the conference tournament has been elusive for St. Helena.
“One of my goals is to win that tournament because our players don’t really get tested in conference play. I’ve liked our chances every year but we haven’t won it yet,” he said. “It’s a little different in that the boys and girls are separated for the tournament and don’t play each other in singles or doubles.”
Cheng said his team will be ready.
“Every year we get together and battle it out, we’re hoping this is our year,” he said.
Despite losing a large senior class this season, he’s optimistic for 2020.
“We have a bright future, we have some good youngsters coming up,” Cheng said. Even this year, some of our freshmen were impressive with lots of potential.”