The Saints didn’t lose a set in their Coastal Mountain Conference opener at home Tuesday.
In singles, Kellen Maher won 6-1, 6-3 over Justin Perez, Holland Smith won 6-1, 7-5 over Bodhi Baird, and Ivan Rodriguez won 6-2, 6-4 over Alison Bryant.
In doubles, the No. 1 team of Antoine Parr and Alex Sklan beat Connor Malloy and Dylan Vargas, 6-0, 6-3, and No. 2 players Diesel Chappellet and George Conwell won 6-1, 6-0 over Jeffery Amendola and Hanna Scully.
“A 5-0 sweep is always nice,” St. Helena coach Chris Cheng said. “But considering opening day jitters, the straight sets win through all lines speaks to the focus and competitiveness of our team – especially in singles at No. 2 and No. 3. The second set in each match was highly contested, with some fantastic rallies and critical points. Those matches could have easily split sets.
“Being a senior-heavy team – two juniors in the top 10, the rest seniors – I’m hoping and encouraging the seniors to employ their experience, as well as increased development and coordination, both mentally and physically to their advantage. The endgame in mind is to win the CMC tournament.”