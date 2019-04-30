The St. Helena tennis team recaptured the Coastal Mountain Conference crown over the weekend, wrestling it away from two-time reigning champ Sonoma Academy at the CMC Championships at Mendocino College in Ukiah.
The Saints, who finished undefeated at 8-0 in their coed dual-meet season, won the team competition by one point over Sonoma Academy, 14-13, to claim the team title for the first time since 2015.
“What I’m most proud of with the team, along with winning the tournament, is how they did it,” said St. Helena head coach Chris Cheng on Tuesday. “No bad calls, great sportsmanship and class, winning and losing honorably. Win or lose, they all competed, left it all out there and, in my opinion, maximized their current abilities.”
St. Helena’s effort was spearheaded by its top-seeded boys doubles team of Antoine Parr and Alex Sklan and its third-seeded boys doubles team of Kellen Maher and Holland Smith. Parr and Sklan went undefeated as the Saints No. 1 doubles pairing during the regular season. Maher and Smith were the team’s top two singles players, but played as a doubles team over the weekend in an effort to score more points.
That strategy worked as the two doubles teams swept through their competition and met in the championship match, where Maher and Smith won in three sets, 6-1, 1-6, 6-2. By winning the league title, Maher and Smith qualified for the North Coast Section Div. II boys doubles championship May 3-4. The Saints as a whole will compete in the NCS Div. II team championship May 7-9.
This is new territory for the Saints under Cheng who took over as head coach just after St. Helena won its last title in 2015.
“Technically, our season isn’t done yet, but I don’t have the info yet (on the NCS match) because I haven’t been in this position before,” Cheng said.
Cheng got strong showings from across his roster. The girls doubles team of freshmen Lauren Maher and Audie Novak upset the No. 1-seeded duo from Tomales in the second round, 8-3, and made it all the way to the championship match. But the No. 2 pair from Sonoma Academy defeated them in a three-set battle, 7-5, 4-6, 6-2.
St. Helena didn’t have any singles players get past the second round, but did score some valuable points in singles play. The most important wins came from Lisa Butala and George Conwell. Butala earned the Saints a point with her 8-1 first-round victory, and Conwell beat Kelseysville’s No. 2-seeded player 8-6 to score another point.