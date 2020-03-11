St. Helena Track and Field Season Outlook: Saints loaded with returning talent

“I’ve told them not only do they have numbers, but the quality of athletes that are there is quite impressive,” Pauls said of the Saints. “If they really put their mind to it, they could be very competitive for a league championship and even further than that.”

Aside from the increase on the girls side, the heightened number of athletes will help the Saints in field events – an area where they’ve routinely come up short against larger teams. Pauls figures once they fill those gaps, they’ll be a more complete team.

“I think we have all the bases covered,” he said. “But one thing we’re trying to emphasize this year more than in years past is field events, and really recognizing that on the track we’ve been so strong and so successful and scored lots of points and lots of first places, we’ve really kind of been lacking in the field event area.”

The Saints are also returning a load of talent from last year. Senior sprinter Ryan Searl and hurdler Jacob Lehman are two of a handful of athletes coming off of appearances at the North Coast Section Meet of Champions, and will once again lead a strong group on the boys' side. Senior Jordan Reilly, coming off of an appearance at the cross country state meet in the fall, figures to be the boys' top distance runner once he returns from injury.

