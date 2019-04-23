Editor's note: This story was written Wednesday, April 17, before the Viking Classic. Some personal and season records in this piece may not reflect PRs or SRs set over the weekend.
St. Helena track and field is entering the home stretch of its regular season and hosted its final home conference meet on Wednesday against Willits, Cloverdale, Calistoga and Technology.
With it being the home finale, the Saints honored their seven seniors –John Baker, Christian Iano, Andrea Hernandez, Dawson Landis, Josue Blanco, Citlali Garcia and Jordi Ramirez – just before events started.
“Some of the seniors like Andrea and Josue and John Baker have been part of the team for four years and they’re really solid, committed, hardworking, dedicated kids with good attitudes,” said St. Helena head coach Dave Pauls. “We’ll miss them. And like I told the underclassmen, they set a good example for the younger kids about how to set goals and work hard and stay focused and dedicated.”
The meet also served as an opportunity to officially debut the new $20,000 FinishLynx automatic timing system that they’ve worked for months to acquire and set up. The system can “capture high-speed photo-finishes at up to 20,000 frames per second, with accuracy to 0.0001” and “all photo-finish images are time-stamped so you can evaluate athletes with accuracy, no matter how close the finish” according to the company’s website.
The system is considered the standard technology to capture official times for state and section meets and is the same equipment and system used by the International Association of Athletics Federations, the world governing body of track and field.
St. Helena has historically used hand timers to record finishes, which don’t count towards qualifying times for postseason meets.
“You go to a high-end meet and once you get to sections and Meet of Champions, that’s all they use,” Pauls said. “So (the kids) know what it’s all about and they know that that’s an official time. Hand time means that there’s some error involved. So it was good for us as a program to get it running and for all the people that helped out. The team was amazing.
“It worked out today,” he added. “We got solid, official times. There were some glitches with it but we were able to make it through.”
Here are the official results from the meet:
Boys:
In the 100-meter dash, junior Ryan Searl won the race in 11.08 seconds. Fellow juniors Cody DiTomaso and Jacob Lehman each recorded persona records with times of 11.59 and 11.73, respectively. Searl also ran won the 200 in 23.49 and freshman Ivan Robledo set a PR with a time of 25.18.
In the 400, freshman Clayton Burton recorded a PR with a 58.63, the third-best mark at the meet.
In the 800, Baker had the fastest time of 2:07.15, also a PR.
In the 1600, junior Jordan Reilly and Blanco went 1-2, finishing in 4:50.40 and 4:59.51, respectively.
In the 3200, sophomore Irwin Ramirez ran a PR of 12:39.69.
In the 110 hurdles, Lehman won handily with a time of 16.77, over a second better than the second place finisher. Lehman also ran a season-best in the 300 hurdles with a time of 47.05.
The Saints 4x100 relay time came just short of the school record of 44 seconds flat they set earlier this season, finishing in 44.37
In the long jump, Searl PRed with a jump of 19-feet, 6-inches. Iano and junior Collin Darrall also set PRs in the event with jumps of 16’08.5.
Girls
A week after setting the school record in the 800, McClain improved on her mark on Wednesday.
The sophomore distance runner won the race in a time of 2:28.23, besting her time of 2:29 she set at Middletown last Wednesday which broke the school record of 2:32 that was set in 1997.
In other results, junior Ellie Blakeley won the 100 and set a PR with a time of 13.36
In the 200, freshman Samantha Uribe placed first and set a PR with a 29.31.
In the 400, freshman Katie Heffernan finished first with a PR time of 1:06.89 and McClain finished second with a time of 1:06.93.
In the 1600, freshman Aliyah Flamson and sophomore Jade Schlatter finished 1-2 with times of 6:04.34 and 6:07.88, respectively. Flamson and Schlatter also finished 2-3 behind McClain in the 800 with Flamson running a 2:50.88, a PR, and Schlatter running a 2:52.9.
In the 100 hurdles, freshman Cydney Adamson and junior Kristina Isdahl finished 1-2 with PR times of 20.25 and 21.72, respectively.
In the 300 hurdles, Hernandez recorded a PR of 54.81.
In the 4x100, the Saints’ contingent of Blakeley, Uribe, Grace Schlangen and Olivia Smith won the race with a time of 53.26.
And in the 4x400 relay team, consisting of Heffernan, Schlagen, Uribe and McClain, took first with a time of 4:43.8.
Overall, Pauls was happy with his team’s performance on Wednesday.
“Everybody is kind of on an upward trajectory and getting towards reaching their peaks,” he said. “Some of them, you try to get them to peak at the league championships, others that have made it to sections and Meet of Champions, we try to delay that a little bit and get them to peak a little bit later. But yeah, everybody looks good, and we’re reaching peak form, and that’s the goal.”