Three juniors on the St. Helena High track and field team qualified for the North Coast Section Meet of Champions and chalked it up to experience for next year.

They needed to place at least third in their events or meet at-large standards to reach this weekend’s state meet in Clovis, and came up short in qualifying on Friday at Dublin High.

Eva Bowen was 11th in the girls 300 hurdles in 48.83, Sam Raunegger was 20th in the boys 100 hurdles in 16.62 seconds and 26th in the 100 meters in 11.63, and Andrew Velasco was 23rd in the boys 400 meters in 53.48.

To qualify for the MOC, they had to make the top three or meet at-large standards at the NCS Class A Championships on May 13 at Montgomery High in Santa Rosa.

All three advanced with personal records. Bowen was second in the 300 hurdles in 48.21, Raunegger was third in the 100 meters in 11.28, and Velasco was third in the 400 meters in 52.80.

Raunegger just missed moving on in the 110 hurdles, placing fourth in 16.35, and was eighth in the 200 meters (PR 23.32) and eighth in the high jump (5-6).

Coming close in the girls 100 meters was junior Mia Hernandez, who was fifth (12.95).

Velasco was 14th in the 300 hurdles (PR 47.47).

In the boys 1600, senior Cleo McClain was 12th (4:52.87) and sophomore Diego Sanchez 15th (PR 4:56.40).

The girls 800 meters saw junior Eva Williams place 12th (2:37.08).

In the boys 400 meters, junior Andrew Rayner was 13th in the 400 meters (58.51) and 16th in the triple jump (34 feet, 2¾ inches), and freshman Jhony Covarrubias was 15th in the boys 400 meters (58.64).

The boys 4x400 relay team was 11th (3:47.66).

