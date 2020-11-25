St. Helena Up & Comers: All eyes on Cutting, White, Nelson, Steele

The Star has turned its attention to St. Helena High School student-athletes who are returning to play sports in 2020-21.
Per announcements from the California Interscholastic Federation and North Coast Section in late July, fall competition for high school sports in the 2020-21 school year is now scheduled to begin in January with the rest of the sports slated to start in March to help stop the community spread of the coronavirus.
With that in mind, we continue our Up & Comers series, which highlights rising stars and players to watch for when their long waits are finally over.
For our sixth St. Helena edition, we’re featuring George Cutting, Ella White, Stacy Nelson III and Daphne Steele.
George Cutting
Class of: 2021
Sports: Football, basketball
Cutting is positioned to be one of the premier athletes at St. Helena this school year.
Listed at 6-foot-3, 185 pounds, Cutting is coming off stellar junior seasons for both the Saints varsity boys basketball and football teams.
As a tight end/running back/middle linebacker, Cutting did a bit of everything on the gridiron for the 9-3 Saints. Offensively, he finished third on the team in total touchdowns with six. Two of those scores came on the ground, where he also racked up 192 yards on 28 carries. The other four came via pass, giving Cutting the sole team lead in that category. Cutting only made six receptions for 100 yards last season but he found the end zone on over half of those.
For as good as he was as an offensive player, he had a bigger impact on defense. Cutting was the team leader in total tackles (107), solo tackles (63), tackles for loss (7) and sacks (5) and chipped in two interceptions and two forced fumbles.
For his prowess as a defender, Cutting was selected to the First-Team All-North Central League I defensive team and was a finalist for the County Football Defensive Player of the Year award.
“George plays the game of football passionately and with great energy,” said St. Helena football head coach Brandon Farrell. “His improvement from his sophomore year to his junior year was evident from the first day of practice. He had two key interceptions versus St. Pat’s and Lower Lake to propel us to those victories.”
Turning to basketball, Cutting averaged 4.7 points and 5.2 rebounds per game his junior season for the Saints. As one of the taller players on the team, Cutting held down the paint as the team’s primary interior defender and averaged a team-high 1.2 blocks per game. His strength, size and motor made opposing players think twice about driving to the hoop. At season’s end, Cutting was named a finalist for the County Boys Basketball Defensive Player of the Year award.
“George was a tenacious defender and rugged rebounder,” St. Helena head boys basketball coach Jim Gamble said. “He has a huge upside to his game. It’ll be fun to watch George his senior season.”
Ella White
Class of: 2023
Sports: Volleyball
White impressed in her first year of varsity volleyball for the Saints.
After playing club volleyball before high school, White wasted no time in becoming player as a middle blocker. In 12 games of recorded stats, White had 22 kills, 23 service aces, 68 digs, 9 solo blocks and 5 assisted blocks. The Saints finished 11-19 overall and 6-8 in the North Central League I, just barely missing the playoffs.
St. Helena has continuously put together competitive teams recently despite dwindling numbers and next season should be no different. With White now established as a varsity athlete, she’ll continue to grow and help the Saints program along for the next couple years.
Stacy Nelson III
Class of: 2021
Sports: Baseball, basketball
After being named Pitcher of the Year on the 2019 All-Napa County Baseball Team as a sophomore, Nelson didn’t get a full season to deliver an encore because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He’ll try to do that as a senior in the spring.
Nelson had only a couple of chances to pitch this year for the Saints (2-3). He closed out a season-opening 4-1 win over El Molino by getting the last two outs, after an error had broken up senior starter Caleb Granados’ perfect game bid, and went 1 for 2 at the plate with an RBI and run scored. Nelson then went the full six innings in a 3-2 loss to Piedmont, allowing 7 hits and 3 walks while striking out 4. In a 6-0 win over Healdsburg that would be the season finale, he went 1 for 4 with a run scored.
In 2019, Nelson was the Saints’ “Iron Mike,” head coach Darrell Quirici said, pitching 83 innings, striking out 86, and posting an ERA of 2.024 and a WHIP (walks and hits per inning pitched) of 1.024. He hit .314 at the plate with a .446 on-base percentage and 14 RBIs.
“In our 4-0 win over Healdsburg, he gave up a single to the leadoff hitter and threw seven hitless innings after that – and, unbeknownst to me, he had a fever,” the coach said. “In a 6-4 win over Cloverdale, he gave up three hits and four runs in the first inning and didn’t give up another hit after that.
“In our playoff loss to Middletown, he gave up two hits in the first inning and held that very good team hitless for the remainder of the game. He also pitched 8 2/3 scoreless innings in our suspended, extra-inning game when we handed Fort Bragg its only league loss of the season.”
Teammates voted Nelson as team Co-Most Valuable Player, and he was a unanimous All-North Central League I First Team selection and All-State nominee.
Nelson also played basketball as a freshman.
Daphne Steele
Class of: 2021
Sport: Basketball
Steele, who led the Saints with 9.4 points per game last winter, should return with two other seniors in the spring to help St. Helena bounce back from a 2-24 campaign.
A strong 3-point shooter, Steele made 22 of 66 treys on the season. She scored a season-high 26 points against Roseland University Prep in mid-December four days after hitting 21 in a win over Winters.
She scored in the teens in five other games for St. Helena, which was 0-14 in North Central League I play.
