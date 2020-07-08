St. Helena Up & Comers: McClain, Harrington, Adamson and Perez positioned for even better seasons

“Those girls are going to carry the sprint-hurdle part of the team,” St. Helena head coach Dave Pauls said in early March before the spring season was shut down.

All four are expected back next year, with Adamson still looking to defend the Coastal Mountain Conference titles in the 100-meter hurdles and high jump she notched as a sophomore.

Fabio Perez

Class of: 2021

Sports: Boys soccer

The play of Perez last fall was key for the Saints as they turned in their best season in over a decade.

He scored 9 goals and dished out 5 assists to help lead to the Saints to a 10-4 record in the NCL I and a 14-6-1 record overall. Out of the Saints five all-league players, Perez was the lone named to the second-team. The two other Saints selected to the first-team, Diego Moya and Raphael Nadalie, were also juniors, meaning that the Saints will get back arguably their three best players for next season.

On the year, Perez had 9 goals and had 5 assists and was selected as a County Newcomer of the Year finalist. St. Helena head coach Ozzie Gallegos has high hopes for Perez next season.

“He was one of our best players overall, if not our best,” said head coach Ozzie Gallegos. “He was a big threat on top and with his playmaking ability made us compete in every game. Against Eureka (in a 4-1 playoff-opening win), even though he didn’t find the net, he was responsible for holding the midfield with Raphael (Nadalie) and keeping Diego (Mora) in on the attack. He will be making a big push for league MVP next year.”

