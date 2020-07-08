St. Helena Up & Comers: McClain, Harrington, Adamson and Perez positioned for even better seasons

With the 2019-2020 school year now in our rear-view mirror, The Star sports staff is turning its attention to the St. Helena student-athletes that are returning to play sports in 2020-21.
We know there are still many questions surrounding the fate of sports during the coming school year, and currently we don’t have many answers. But we do know that sports will return at some point. It’s not a matter of if, but when.
With that in mind, we’re continuing our Up & Comers series, which will highlight rising stars and players to watch for whenever organized sports do return to the area.
For our second edition we’re featuring Harper McClain, Conlan Harrington, Cydney Adamson and Fabio Perez.
Harper McClain
Class of: 2021
Sports: Cross country, track and field
In just over a year of high school competition, McClain has quickly emerged as one of the premier girl distance runners in the state.
A talented soccer player growing up, McClain switched over to track and field as a sophomore and shattered the school records in the 1,600- and 3,200-meter races in her first ever high school meet last spring. She would go on to also break the 800 record later that season.
After winning the Coastal Mountain Conference titles in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200, McClain went on to also win the 1,600 and 3,200 titles at the North Coast Section Class A meet to qualify for the prestigious NCS Meet of Champions. There, McClain finished third in the 3,200 against a stacked field of future collegiate runners to punch her ticket to the state meet, becoming just the second girl in St. Helena school history to do so.
As one of only a handful of underclassmen in the field, McClain ran to a 7th-place finish with a personal-best time of 10 minutes, 29.68 seconds. The Register named her a County Girls Athlete of the Year finalist for her breakout year.
In the summer between her sophomore and junior years, McClain also won a pair of national titles in the USATF Junior Olympics, winning both the 1,500 and 3,000 events in her age group.
She followed up all that with an even better season in cross country in the fall.
She dominated every local meet and had a handful of strong performances at elite invitational meets throughout the state. She won the CMC and NCS titles, breaking the division 5 course record in the latter, en route to also winning the division 5 state title. It was the first cross country state title in school history.
She made several end-of-year accolade lists and was also invited to compete at the Nike Cross Nationals in Oregon, one of the most prestigious prep events in the country.
McClain never got the chance to compete for the Saints track and field team this spring for her much-anticipated second year in the sport. If cross country is allowed to compete this fall, watch for McClain to add to an already impressive and historic legacy.
“Having Harper make it to state last year and come back this year after her successful cross country season, I think she kind of has something to prove in coming back the second year and repeat or prove herself that that first year wasn’t a fluke,” St. Helena head track and field coach Dave Pauls said in March prior to the spring season being canceled. “She’s the real deal.”
Conlan Harrington
Class of: 2021
Sports: Football, track and field
The guard and defensive tackle was an integral part of the Saints potent running game in 2019.
Out of the nearly 380 offensive yards per game the Saints averaged last fall, 348 of those came on the ground. The lion’s share, of course, came from Ivan Robledo, Cody DiTomaso and Daniel Martinez, but they were only to operate so successfully because of the play of their line and guards like Harrington.
The Saints went 9-3 overall last season and 5-2 in the North Central League I, making it to the semifinals of the NCS division 7 playoffs where they fell to eventual NorCal champs Salesian. Harrington earned an honorable mention for offensive all-league team. As a defensive tackle, he finished the year with 26 tackles and 2 sacks. For his efforts in his first varsity season, the Register named him a County Newcomer of the Year finalist.
“We ran behind Conlan and Ryland Campos all year and their tenacity up front gave teams a lot of trouble,” said head coach Brandon Farrell. “Conlan was a great leader on the field and could be counted on for his very best all the time.”
Harrington also participated in track and field as a sophomore. As a thrower, he finished 8th at the CMC Championships in the shot put and 11th at the NCS Class A meet in the same event.
Should football be played this upcoming school year, Harrington will once again be a force to be reckoned with up front for the Saints.
Cydney Adamson
Class of:
2021
Sport: Girls soccer, track and field
She received All-North Central League I First Team honors after scoring 7 goals for the third-place Saints, including one in a playoff-opening win over Clear Lake.
With 25 goals in three varsity seasons so far, Adamson will be one of the most experienced players in the county this fall.
In track and field, Adamson and fellow sprinters such as juniors Grace Schlangen and Sienna Beringer and sophomore Samantha Uribe were expected to lead the girls this spring.
“Those girls are going to carry the sprint-hurdle part of the team,” St. Helena head coach Dave Pauls said in early March before the spring season was shut down.
All four are expected back next year, with Adamson still looking to defend the Coastal Mountain Conference titles in the 100-meter hurdles and high jump she notched as a sophomore.
Fabio Perez
Class of: 2021
Sports: Boys soccer
The play of Perez last fall was key for the Saints as they turned in their best season in over a decade.
He scored 9 goals and dished out 5 assists to help lead to the Saints to a 10-4 record in the NCL I and a 14-6-1 record overall. Out of the Saints five all-league players, Perez was the lone named to the second-team. The two other Saints selected to the first-team, Diego Moya and Raphael Nadalie, were also juniors, meaning that the Saints will get back arguably their three best players for next season.
On the year, Perez had 9 goals and had 5 assists and was selected as a County Newcomer of the Year finalist. St. Helena head coach Ozzie Gallegos has high hopes for Perez next season.
“He was one of our best players overall, if not our best,” said head coach Ozzie Gallegos. “He was a big threat on top and with his playmaking ability made us compete in every game. Against Eureka (in a 4-1 playoff-opening win), even though he didn’t find the net, he was responsible for holding the midfield with Raphael (Nadalie) and keeping Diego (Mora) in on the attack. He will be making a big push for league MVP next year.”
