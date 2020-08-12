St. Helena Up & Comers: More to come for Martinez, Dahline and Almanza

“That was really, really helpful to my confidence,” she said a few days after her smashing high school debut. “I know I struggle with slower pitchers and the pitchers I’m hitting against right now are slower than what I was hitting on travel, so I was really worried about that. And the fact that I haven’t been on that dry spell and I’ve been hitting actually a lot better than I have in a while is encouraging, especially that homer on this field. They can’t differentiate me as a freshman (after that). It makes me feel like a valuable part of the team.”

Brian Long, the Saints’ head coach at the time, added, “We’re still really learning how to use her and harness what she’s got because she’s always played on travel teams and had different coaches. I’m trying to get used to what she’s capable, but the raw talent that there is untapped.”

Tina Almanza

Class of: 2021

Sports: Soccer, basketball

Almanza has been a consistent contributor for the Saints varsity soccer teams since her freshman year.