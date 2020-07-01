St. Helena Up & Comers: Robledo, Taylor, Nadalie, Schlatter becoming elite fall sport athletes

Jade Florence Schlatter

Class of: 2021

Sports: Cross country, track and field

Schlatter has put together an impressive resume in her three years of competition for the Saints cross country and track and field teams.

As a freshman, she finished 6th among NCL I girls at the Coastal Mountain Conference Championships, with the 3rd-best time for her class. That same year in track and field, she finished 3rd in the 1600, 8th in the 800 and 6th in the 3200 at the CMC Championships before going on to finish 14th in the 800 at the NCS Class A meet.

Her sophomore year of cross country she once again was the Saints top girls finisher at the CMC Championships at 14th overall with a time of 24:30.7 in the 5000-meter race.

In her shortened junior year, in which Schlatter was only able to compete in cross country, she made her biggest leap yet. She finished 9th at the CMC Championships with a time of 22:21 which qualified her for the NCS Div. V Championships for the first time in her career. She went on to run a personal-best time of 22:20.1 in the three-mile race at Hayward High School.

Should she have competed for the Saints track and field team this spring, she likely would have once again improved on her career-best times. Hopefully she’ll get the chance to do so her senior year.

