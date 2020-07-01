St. Helena Up & Comers: Robledo, Taylor, Nadalie, Schlatter becoming elite fall sport athletes

With the 2019-2020 school year now in our rear-view mirror, The Star sports staff is turning its attention to the St. Helena student-athletes that are returning to play sports in 2020-21.
We know there are still many questions surrounding the fate of sports during the coming school year, and currently we don’t have many answers. But we do know that sports will return at some point. It’s not a matter of if, but when.
With that in mind, we’d like to present our new Up & Comers series, which will highlight rising stars and players to watch for whenever organized sports do return to the area.
For our first edition we’re featuring Ivan Robledo, Ashtlyn Taylor, Raphael Nadalie and Jade Florence Schlatter.
Ivan Robledo
Class of: 2022
Sports: Football, track and field
In fewer than two full varsity seasons, Robledo has already etched himself into the record books of St. Helena High football.
A mid-season JV call-up as a freshman, Robledo rushed for 783 yards and 11 touchdowns in the Saints final 4 games of the 2018 season. He followed that up with a monster 2019 campaign where he rushed for 2,215 yards with 33 touchdowns, helping lead the Saints to a 9-3 record and a trip to the North Coast Section Division VII semifinals.
With just 16 varsity games under his belt, the 5-foot-11, 210-pound running back/linebacker holds the school records for:
- Single-season rushing yards (2,215)
- Single-season rushing touchdowns (33)
- Single-game rushing yards (329)
- Career rushing yards (2,998)
He’s also second in career rushing touchdowns with 44, two behind Charles Bertoli’s record of 46, is second for most single-game touchdowns scored with six, and has the second, third and fourth spots on the school’s single-game rushing yards list.
Robledo was a Napa County Football Newcomer of the Year finalist after his brief freshman season and was named a finalist for County Football Player of the Year after his record-shattering sophomore season, where he was also the only underclassman to make the North Central League I all-league first-team offense. He was also named the NCS Football Sophomore of the Year by Prep2prep.com and was selected to Cal-Hi Sports All-State team as a second-team offensive selection in the small school category.
“Sometimes it’s hard to remember he’s only 15-years old, and you don’t usually make a 15-year-old run the ball, punt the ball, play middle linebacker, and be the focus of other teams’ game plans,” said St. Helena head football coach Brandon Farrell. “But Ivan never seemed like it bothered him, and simply wants to do what is best for the team to win. The best part is he has fun with his teammates and has already had an extraordinary high school football career – and it’s only half over.”
Robledo also ran track as a freshman as a sprinter and was member of the 4x100-meter relay team that set the school record in the spring of 2019.
Ashtlyn Taylor
Class of: 2022
Sports: Volleyball, track and field
This past fall season was Taylor’s first on the varsity level, but she more than held her own for the Saints.
An outside hitter, Taylor was one of the team leaders in kills and digs as just a sophomore. The Saints started slow in the fall but rallied in league and just missed out on securing a playoff bid with a record of 6-8 in the North Central League I and 11-19 overall.
In the 12 games of reported stats, Taylor had 86 kills, 128 digs and 37 aces in her first varsity campaign and was named to North Central League I all-league second team. She was also named a finalist for the Napa County Volleyball Newcomer of the Year award.
As a varsity returner, she’ll be a key piece for the Saints this upcoming season as they look to return to the NCS playoffs in the second year under head coach Jessica McCornack.
If the Saints do make the postseason, Taylor will likely be a large reason why.
Taylor was also slated to run for the Saints track and field team this spring but never got the chance to compete before the season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Raphael Nadalie
Class of: 2021
Sports: Boys soccer
The Saints had a resurgent 2019 season in large part due to the play of its talented and experienced junior class.
The Saints won 14 games, their most in season since 2007, and went 10-4 in the NCL I, snapping a 10-year playoff drought. Out of their five all-league players, the three selected to the first and second team were juniors. That group was Nadalie (first team), Fabio Perez (second team) and Napa County Boys Soccer Player of the Year Diego Moya (first team). They’ll make up a formidable core whenever the Saints return to game action next season.
Nadalie was a center midfielder and led the team with 8 assists while adding 10 goals, including the game-winner in a 3-2 victory over Lower Lake in the middle of a six-game win streak in league
“Rafa was our team Most Valuable Player this year,” head coach Ozzie Gallegos said. “He was our most complete player and our true center mid. If he goes, the team goes. If there was a quarterback in soccer he was our guy. He by far had the most awareness on the field and always made sure all players were in play and in the right spot. This is a true midfielder who could start for any team in our county.”
Jade Florence Schlatter
Class of: 2021
Sports: Cross country, track and field
Schlatter has put together an impressive resume in her three years of competition for the Saints cross country and track and field teams.
As a freshman, she finished 6th among NCL I girls at the Coastal Mountain Conference Championships, with the 3rd-best time for her class. That same year in track and field, she finished 3rd in the 1600, 8th in the 800 and 6th in the 3200 at the CMC Championships before going on to finish 14th in the 800 at the NCS Class A meet.
Her sophomore year of cross country she once again was the Saints top girls finisher at the CMC Championships at 14th overall with a time of 24:30.7 in the 5000-meter race.
In her shortened junior year, in which Schlatter was only able to compete in cross country, she made her biggest leap yet. She finished 9th at the CMC Championships with a time of 22:21 which qualified her for the NCS Div. V Championships for the first time in her career. She went on to run a personal-best time of 22:20.1 in the three-mile race at Hayward High School.
Should she have competed for the Saints track and field team this spring, she likely would have once again improved on her career-best times. Hopefully she’ll get the chance to do so her senior year.
